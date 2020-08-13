‘We Hunt Together’ shows the potential to amuse

I won’t say you ought to rush to your TV to watch “We Hunt Together,” a series that airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime (episode 2 premieres this Sunday). A British import, it’s about a pair of oddball detectives trying to track down a pair of oddball murderers who are tracking down their victims. It’s a classic cat-and-mouse suspense story, with lots of procedural drama in the mix as well as some sly humor and psychosexual playfulness that is all over “Killing Eve.”

I will say that if you are looking for something new, if you’re to-watch list has been depleted as the pandemic continues, the six-episode “We Hunt Together” might amuse. Both pairings on the show are mismatched, particularly the cops. Eve Myles plays Sergeant Lola Franks, who is introverted and lonely and extremely efficient. She gets teamed with a new partner, Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay), who is a cheerful and outgoing fellow who loves to talk philosophy. He makes her cringe; he forgives her, which makes her cringe even harder. They start with the murder of a guy that looks like an S&M situation that got out of hand. But the murder was intentional, and they don’t yet know if it was committed by a pair of new lovers who are having a kind of “Bonnie and Clyde” moment.