What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

A poster by Mike Hinson, whose "Welcome to the Future, I Hate It Here" is at Montserrat College of Art's Carol Schlosberg Alumni Gallery.

PHILADELPHIA FOLK FESTIVAL The legendary Philadelphia Folk Festival has been revamped as a completely online experience, including open mics, a virtual “food tent” with festival recipes, and a “best campsite” contest. With a lineup including Buffy Sainte-Marie, Josh Ritter, Los Lobos, Richard Thompson, and dozens more, the music looks like it won’t be too shabby either. And no worries if you can’t watch all three stages at once: All ticketholders will be able to access the concerts for a week following the event. Aug. 13-16, $25 per day. folkfest.org

GROUNDBEAT: A VIRTUAL SERIES FEATURING BAMS FEST Finish up your Monday work day grinds for the rest of this month with GroundBeat, which showcases two local artists in each of its hourlong virtual concerts. This coming Monday, it’ll be the Roxbury poet-rapper Oompa and DJ Real P. Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. Free. www.bamsfest.org

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

JUVENTAS NEW MUSIC ENSEMBLE This forward-thinking chamber ensemble has partnered with the Cultural Center of Cape Cod for a virtual summer series that culminates on Aug. 16 with a Boston-themed program featuring soprano Kelley Hollis and pianist Julia Scott Carey. On the agenda are songs by a wide range of composers with Boston links including George Chadwick, Amy Beach, John Knowles Paine, Florence Price, Leonard Bernstein, Rodney Lister, Michele Caniato, and Moshe Shulman. Live-streamed at 3 p.m. www.juventasmusic.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

BORDER CROSSING Jackie Davis and Yewande Odetoyinbo are among the stellar cast in the Gloucester Stage Company’s NeverDark Online presentation of “The Way North.” The new play by Tira Palmquist explores what happens when rescuing a pregnant woman lost in the Minnesota wilderness becomes complicated by the politics around Sudanese refugees and an effort to cross the Canadian border. Dawn Simmons directs. Free to view from Aug. 13-16, donations accepted. www.gloucesterstage.com/the-way-north

THE GREAT DEMAND: CONFRONTING THE 19TH AMENDMENT Company One combines art and advocacy with five short plays that celebrate the often-ignored voices of women who worked toward suffrage. The plays are written by C1 PlayLab playwrights and alumni and were developed in conversations with representatives from Massachusetts Voter Table, MassVOTE, MASSCreative, and the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement. Streaming Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. www.companyone.org

MICRO PLAYS CELEBRATE WOMEN In observance of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, eight micro plays, written and directed by women of color, will be available for online viewing starting Aug. 20 and on the following Thursdays through Sept. 24. Theatre for One commissions new work created specifically for public spaces; an audience member is invited into a theatrical exchange with an actor in which they encounter each other as strangers and are dependent on each other. For more information and to sign up for updates, go to www.bfplny.com/theatre.

TERRY BYRNE

Dance

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP For years, Morris’s hugely popular company was a regular visitor to Boston. But until the troupe can perform live again here — or anywhere — it is airing curated archival collections online through its Dance On! Video Vault. Morris himself provides lively introductions to each piece, and the current installment revisits “The Brussels Years, 1988-1991,” featuring “Pas de Poisson,” “Love Song Waltzes,” and an excerpt from “Wonderland.” Available through Aug. 23. markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-on-video-vault

BOSTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE FESTIVAL This eighth incarnation of Urbanity Dance’s celebration of artistry from around the country goes virtual, and without a physical location and proscenium performances, organizers are exploring new avenues of creativity and access. In addition to an open class, workshop, and a community conversation about how the arts can move forward during COVID, two showcases will stream Saturday evening. The 6 p.m. showing features work performed and filmed in a stage setting, while the 8 p.m. highlights dance specially made for film. Aug. 15, pay what you can. bostoncontemporarydance.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

SELF-PORTRAIT IN TUXEDO I don’t know that it’s the most famous painting in Harvard Art Museums’s storied collection — there’s some stiff, stiff competition — but Max Beckmann’s “Self-Portrait in Tuxedo,” from 1927, is surely among the marquee works. What makes it so popular? Well, it’s dark, playful, enigmatic, confident. For Harvard’s head of modern and contemporary art, Lynette Roth, the appeal is less about popularity than the piece’s significance to the oeuvre of an artist who painted more than 40 self-portraits. Roth leads a lecture for the online audience, recorded just a few weeks ago. The museum, despite state guidance, remains indefinitely closed. vimeo.com/436841096

MURRAY WHYTE

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE, I HATE IT HERE: A SERIES BY MIKE HINSON The artist, a Brooklyn illustrator formerly of BuzzFeed and currently with TikTok, created these fraught, goofy cyberpunk posters before COVID-19. Still, they reflect our off-kilter time. Their dystopian messages touch on themes of technology, privacy, violence, and social accommodation. On view in the gallery and online. Through Sept. 3. Carol Schlosberg Alumni Gallery, Montserrat College of Art, 23 Essex St., Beverly. www.montserrat.edu/portfolio-item/welcome-to-the-future

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

COMEDY QUARANTINE This Instagram-based show turns in its 100th episode with Stoneham native Josh Gondelman (whose new podcast “Make My Day” is essential listening for happy-making), Maggie Maye, Eli Olsberg, Molly Ruben-Long, Christina Catherine Martinez, and the comedy of twins Max & Nicky. Aug. 14, 10 p.m., free. Instagram: @comedyquarantine

COLIN AND BRAD: STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS Improv comedy is one of the tougher forms to pull off in the age of social distancing, but Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are old hands, and will be taking to Zoom in this show with local promoters the Boch Center, Laugh Boston, and John Tobin Presents. Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $35. www.bochcenter.org

COMEDY JUICE PRESENTS: BEST OF SOCIAL DISTANCING CLUB Chris Bowers hosts this stand-up showcase featuring former Boston comic Myq Kaplan (who released some of his best work on his new album “A.K.A.” in May), musical comic Kristin Key, Katrina Davis, and BT. Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$30. www.nowherecomedyclub.com/

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

CORALINE Jessica Stockton Bagnulo, co-owner of Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, will read Newbery Medal-winning author Neil Gaiman’s modern classic, “Coraline,” over Zoom. Later adapted into a movie, the story delves into the tale of Coraline, a young girl who steps through a door into a house strangely similar to her own. The reading group is geared for kids ages 9 to 12. Aug. 18, 6 p.m., free. www.greenlightbookstore.com/bookgroups

HOW TO SPOT A BUTTERFLY Professional naturalist and author Pat Sutton will teach participants about butterflies’ life cycle and how they play into the fabric of the plant world. Learn about her butterfly spotting adventures in Cape May, N.J., Alaska, Mexico, and elsewhere. Aug. 20, 6 p.m., free. www.wheatonarts.org/virtual-eco-week

DITI KOHLI



