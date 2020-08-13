Settling bias allegations with four apartment brokers, attorney general wins fines, mandatory training

“Unfortunately, this type of widespread discrimination is representative of the barriers many face in the search for safe and affordable housing,” Healey said in a statement. “Housing providers cannot use the requirements of these programs as an excuse to refuse to rent. We will continue to hold accountable those who deny residents access to housing based on bias.”

Healey’s office settled cases against the firms for violating fair housing and consumer protection laws by preventing people with federal Section 8 vouchers from renting apartments in Braintree and elsewhere on the South Shore. Collectively, the fines could add up to $110,000.

Advertisement

The settlements come on the heels of a Suffolk University study last month that used undercover testing to show Black renters and those with Section 8 vouchers were routinely blocked, ignored, or turned away by rental agents throughout Greater Boston when they sought to apply for apartments. In response, the Boston City Council has raised the possibility of launching its own testing, to ensure landlords comply with fair housing laws.

The cases Healey pursued stemmed from the Suffolk study, with Suffolk’s investigators referring them to the AG’s office for investigation. The report’s authors praised Healey’s prosecution.

“It’s hard to overstate the extreme stress of being denied a fair and appropriate process for finding a home,” said James Matthews, practitioner-in-residence at Suffolk Law School’s Accelerator Practice. “This joint enforcement effort sends a clear message to housing providers: Don’t engage in this type of illegal conduct.”

The violations varied.

According to Healey’s office, Free & Clear Realty, of Braintree, repeatedly broke off contact with an apartment-hunter after learning she would receive public assistance or that a child would also be living in the house. Fair housing rules outlaw discrimination against voucher holders and families with children. Free & Clear agreed to pay $15,000 in restitution and attend annual fair housing training.

Advertisement

An agent with Century 21 Annex in Quincy increased the rent on an apartment in Braintree beyond what a would-be tenant’s Section 8 voucher would cover, Healey said, then rented it to someone without a voucher and a lower credit score. That agent paid $9,000 in fines and agreed to training.

A third broker, this one with Unlimited Sotheby’s International, made false statements to prospective tenants with vouchers or with children, Healey said, including telling one that the landlord had chosen a different tenant though the apartment remained on the market. That broker also agreed to $9,000 in fines and training.

The broadest case was against Braintree-based Success! in Massachusetts, which Healey’s office said used discriminatory language in apartment listings — statements such as “one person only,” which suggests couples and families are unwelcome, and “verifiable employment required,” which would block people on public assistance — over more than a year. Success agreed to training and $79,200 in fines, $66,000 of which will be suspended if it complies with the agreement.

Stephen Webster, president of the real estate firm, said he understood his agents’ mistakes and would institute new training and compliance measures. But, he said, no one intended to discriminate against potential renters, regardless of their incomes or skin color.

“I understand what the AG’s office is trying to do. It’s obviously important,” Webster said. “I just think there’s not as much discrimination going on out there as people may think. It’s a lack of education in terminology that you can use when you advertise a property.”

Advertisement

It’s also a side effect of the hot rental market in Greater Boston, Webster said. A single listing might get dozens of applicants, all of whom need to be called back and treated equally and fairly, for a transaction that nets a modest commission for the broker, compared with the sale of a home. Add in the risk of a discrimination charge, he said, and some agents are leaving the rental business as a result. He estimates his firm has lost 10 to 15 rental agents since the state’s case began.

“The regulations are so extensive that it’s making doing rentals almost not worth doing,” he said. “It’s just becoming a minefield.”

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.









Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.