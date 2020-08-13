Mass. Gaming Commission says ‘no dice’ to poker, roulette, craps at casinos

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday declined to allow casinos to offer tournament poker, roulette, or craps in the state, citing concerns about the continued risk from COVID-19 even as the facilities have reopened with other games.

Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield have been open for a month with offerings including slot machines and blackjack, but regulators have not allowed them to offer games that may be harder to arrange with social distancing. Plainridge Park, the state’s other casino, only has slot machines.

Commission members and staff said the casinos have been doing a good job of adhering to the health protocols that are under their control. The facilities require patrons to wear face masks at all times, have reduced the number of people allowed inside, and have installed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of plexiglass and other safety equipment.