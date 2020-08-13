Mass. Gaming Commission says ‘no dice’ to poker, roulette, craps at casinos

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday declined to allow casinos to offer tournament poker, roulette, or craps in the state, citing concerns about the continued risk from COVID-19 even as the facilities have reopened with other games.
Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield have been open for a month with offerings including slot machines and blackjack, but regulators have not allowed them to offer games that may be harder to arrange with social distancing. Plainridge Park, the state’s other casino, only has slot machines.
Commission members and staff said the casinos have been doing a good job of adhering to the health protocols that are under their control. The facilities require patrons to wear face masks at all times, have reduced the number of people allowed inside, and have installed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of plexiglass and other safety equipment.
But commissioners said that adding new games, particularly as Governor Charlie Baker has moved to scale back some aspects of the state’s reopening, would not make sense now.
Encore is in a particularly high-risk area. Its home community of Everett ― along with nearby Chelsea, Lynn, and Revere ― have the highest levels of COVID-19 in the state, according to calculations released by Baker’s administration.
In a statement, Encore public affairs chief Eric Kraus said the casino will continue to comply with rules set by the state.
“We fully support the directives given by the State and the MGC and will adhere to them,” Kraus said.
