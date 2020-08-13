Michael Apkon, Tufts Medical CEO, steps down after less than two years on the job

Dr. Michael Apkon is stepping down as chief executive of Tufts Medical Center after less than two years on the job.

Apkon, 60, who took the position after serving as the CEO of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, plans to work with “elected leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to improve health care policy and accelerate change in the industry,” Tufts Medical said in a statement Thursday. He will depart next month.

“While this was a very difficult decision to make, I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments the Tufts Medical Center family has achieved together over the past few years and am confident in the organization’s bright future,” Apkon said in the statement. “Most recently, the selfless determination and commitment displayed during COVID-19 by our frontline caregivers was inspiring beyond words.”