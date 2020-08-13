Michael Apkon, Tufts Medical CEO, steps down after less than two years on the job

Dr. Michael Apkon is stepping down as chief executive of Tufts Medical Center after less than two years on the job.
Apkon, 60, who took the position after serving as the CEO of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, plans to work with “elected leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to improve health care policy and accelerate change in the industry,” Tufts Medical said in a statement Thursday. He will depart next month.
“While this was a very difficult decision to make, I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments the Tufts Medical Center family has achieved together over the past few years and am confident in the organization’s bright future,” Apkon said in the statement. “Most recently, the selfless determination and commitment displayed during COVID-19 by our frontline caregivers was inspiring beyond words.”
“Mike Apkon is an exceptional leader and champion of academic medicine and innovation. His efforts to improve care delivery, research and teaching at Tufts Medical Center have expanded the way the entire Wellforce system thinks about delivering complex care locally,” said Michael Dandorph, CEO of Wellforce, the parent company of Tufts Medical. Lowell General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Healthcare are also part of Wellforce.
Tufts Medical said Michael Tarnoff, who is currently chief of surgery, will take over as chief executive on an interim basis.
