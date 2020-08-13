Not comfortable staying at a hotel yet? Try glamping at one

No longer is glamping reserved for farms and ranches: Luxury hotels and resorts have decided to get in on the fun by offering over-the-top glamping experiences on their own land. It’s a win-win. Travelers receive hotel-grade amenities like lush mattresses and top chefs while embracing the outdoors — while hotels expand their offerings and take a dip into the glamping-sphere. Here are some hotel glamping spots that should be on your radar.

Surrounded by horses, lakes, and the American West, this resort offers the opportunity to glamp during the warmer months (May to September). A butler will take care of your needs, from filling your jetted tub, to heating your floors (no joke). This is about as luxurious an experience as glamping can be: You’ll actually be served dinner by a chef on a silver platter. There are 36 tents total ranging from one to three bedrooms, and campers dine at a central pavilion with a campfire. There’s also a fine dining restaurant. The tents have full bathrooms, heated floors, air-conditioning, butlers, chefs, and daily housekeeping. You’ll be one with nature — but your stay will be as comfortable as a luxury hotel can provide. On selected dates, this resort brings in singers (including “American Idol” winner Lee DeWyze) and chefs in-residence (including “Iron Chef America” winner Beau MacMillan) who are there for your entertainment (and belly). Starts at $1,500 per night, available May to September. pawsup.com

The Gwen in Chicago

If you want to try glamping but aren’t sure you’re gonna last the night, head to The Gwen, where you’ll glamp on the 1,000-square-foot terrace off your two-bedroom suite. But this isn’t simply a tent pitched on concrete. It’s a 16-foot tent with lavish furnishings including hand-knotted seat cushions, an Indian jute rug, a queen-size bed, and plenty of mood lighting. You’ll also receive s’mores made from Mexican chocolate, cayenne marshmallows, and a gold leaf varnish. But if you want a change in location, you can always wander inside to your indoor, non-tented suite — which is yours for the stay. Starts at $5,500, available June-September. thegwenchicago.com

Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana

Glamp on a 19th-century homestead in massive cabins that have gas stoves, screened porches, and attached bathrooms. One of the cabins even has a private cedar soaking tub and in-floor hydronic heat. You may also stay in a homesteader wagon (starts at $1,000) or attach your wagon to one of the cabins for extra space. While you’re there, go horseback riding, clay shooting, fly fishing, cycling, and more. It’s a true luxury dude ranch vacation. Starts at $1,800 which includes activities, meals, and alcohol, two out of the 10 cabins are available year round. theranchatrockcreek.com

Ventana Big Sur. HANDOUT

Ventana Big Sur in California

Stay in one of 15 safari-style tents that come with heated blankets, wooden floors, fire pits, and many hotel amenities. The tents are set apart from the actual hotel, in Ventana’s ancient forest, which spans a 20-acre canyon. Bathrooms are available at a nearby bathhouse — so this truly is almost (but not quite) like real camping — with a real mattress. Starts at $350, available year round. ventanabigsur.com

Camp Zachary in Chicago. HANDOUT

Camp Zachary in Chicago

Want to take a dip into hotel glamping? Rent a glamping tent for two hours outside the Hotel Zachary, a newcomer to Chicago that sits across from Wrigley Field. This glamping program is expected to return in late winter 2020 if all goes well with COVID-19 (fingers-crossed). Yes, you’ll chill on cozy couches. There are piles of plaid flannel blankets, hot toddies, and fire cauldrons. It’s essentially the glamping alternative to tailgating (for baseball, rather than football). Spend the rest of the evening at Hotel Zachary, or move on with your night elsewhere. Starts at $150, available November to February. resy.com

Firelight Camps in New York

Stay on the grounds of La Tourelle Hotel, Bistro & Spa in Ithaca, N.Y., in a lush tent with deep mattresses, hardwood floors, and even a writer’s desk. Walk to the bathhouse, which contains eco-friendly bath products, and dine on a locally sourced breakfast. While there, get a spa treatment from the resort, take a wine tour, and go for a fancy hike. Starts at $189, available May to October. firelightcamps.com

Eastwind Hotel & Bar in New York

Go upstate to Windham, N.Y., where you’ll find a boutique hotel in the Catskills. It may be cold, but instead of being tucked inside the hotel, you can glamp in a Scandinavian-inspired tent filled with wool blankets, a private bathroom, and that clean, Swedish vibe. Walk a few steps away, and you’ll reach your sauna and firepit. Starts at $189, available year round. eastwindny.com

