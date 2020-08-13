These 6 hotels offer discounts to locals

In the heart of the Seaport district, YOTEL Boston offers skyline views from its rooftop bar, and a special “ Nearcation ” package for New England residents. (No ID required.) You’ll snag an al fresco picnic lunch and valet parking, according to the hotel website. Meanwhile, Seaport residents and their guests can book a “Seaport Neighbor Offer” for $109 per night on select rooms with valid ID. 65 Seaport Blvd. Details at yotel.com or call 617-377-4747.

Maybe you’ve been staring at the same four walls since March. It might be time to mask-up, pack the Purell, and escape home for a night or two — even if you go just a few blocks away. We found some sweet spots offering special deals for New Englanders.

Advertisement

A view of downtown Boston from the rooftop of the Yotel in the Seaport. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Also in the Seaport district, The Envoy Hotel offers New England residents 15 percent off their stays with ID, according to their website. Seaport tip: the ICA is open with new safety protocols. Check their site, prepare, then explore. 70 Sleeper St. 617-338-3030. Details at theenvoyhotel.com/special-offers.

The historic Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I., offers locals discounts and Downton Abbey vibes. The circa 1926 luxe hotel in downtown Newport, a short drive from the beach, offers Rhode Island residents up to 25 percent off with ID. Other New Englanders can snag up to 20 percent off with ID. (Wine-lovers, note that Newport Vineyards is open.) 1 Bellevue Ave. Details at www.hotelviking.com. 401-847-3300.

A room at the Whitney Hotel in Back Bay, Boston. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The Whitney, a luxury boutique hotel in Beacon Hill, offers a 20 percent discount for New England residents (must present ID on check-in) The 65-room pet-friendly brick townhouse on Charles Street also offers a 25 percent discount for Beacon Hill residents with ID. 170 Charles St. For details, www.whitneyhotelboston.com or 888-673-3650.

Advertisement

The chic Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel in downtown Boston offers New Englanders 25 percent off two nights or more. The pet-friendly boutique spot offers thoughtful touches, like yoga mats in every room. (Sanitized, of course.) 90 Tremont St. 617-772-5800. www.ninezero.com/boston-hotel-deals.

The Glen House. Leslie Brienza/The Glen House

New Hampshire residents can score 20 percent off a stay at The Glen House, a hotel with stunning views in the Mount Washington Valley. An ideal spot for a social distancing hiking, birding, biking, or kayaking. Note that some nearby activities at the Mt. Washington Auto Road and Great Glen Trails are included in your stay or provided at a discount — ask for details. 979 NH Rt 16, Gorham, N.H. 603-466-3420. theglenhouse.com.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.