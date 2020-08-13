An innocent instance of drinking and driving

At 8:18 p.m. July 27, Melrose police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Sawyer Road and Lincoln Street. According to the log entry, the caller believed the two occupants of the car were drinking. Police located the car in question and confirmed that the people inside it were drinking, but they weren’t imbibing anything illegally: they were drinking water.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

CLEANING UP AT AN ATM

On July 17, police were dispatched to investigate a report of vandalism at the Bank of America at 808 Beacon St. in Newton. Police reviewed surveillance photos that showed two males entering the vestibule area of the bank at 4:47 a.m. July 15. According to police, the suspects proceeded to “pour a blue colored liquid all over the ATM machine that was closest to the front entrance doors and a decorative table on the other side of the vestibule.” Police noted that there were bottles of dish soap and more of the blue-colored liquid (which apparently came from the bottles) outside on the sidewalk by the front entrance.

NOT THE WAY TO CELEBRATE THE FOURTH

At 3:47 p.m. July 5, Wilmington police received a call from a resident of Shawsheen Avenue who said someone set off a firecracker in her mailbox. Police noted in the log entry that there was no major damage to the mailbox, “but the mail inside the mailbox was incinerated.”

TRY A DRIVING RANGE, PERHAPS?

At 1 p.m. July 13, Peabody police received a call from a resident who said that someone was hitting golf balls into his yard. Police spoke to a juvenile who lived nearby, and told the youngster to be more mindful of neighbors in the area.

ANOTHER FORM OF POCKET DIALING

At 5:06 p.m. Aug. 8, Stow police got a 911 call from a golfer at Stow Acres Country Club. But it turned out the caller wasn’t in distress. According to the log entry, his phone “accidentally dialed while in his golf bag.”

WAYWARD SON

At 11:26 p.m. Aug. 2, Bridgewater police heard from a 25-year-old man who had a rather interesting complaint. According to a tweet by police, the man reported that his parents would “not let him in the house because he went out against their wishes.” After realizing his options were few and far between, the man told police he would be spending the night elsewhere.

LATE NIGHT JOYRIDE?

At 11:36 p.m. Aug. 8, Stow police received a call from someone complaining about people driving a golf cart on Bradley Lane. Officers responded and found a golf cart at the scene, but there was no one in it, and no sign of the driver. According to the log entry, the golf cart was brought to the police station for safekeeping.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.