Elderly woman struck and killed in Concord

An elderly woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Concord Thursday morning, the Middlesex district attorney's office said.
The woman was struck in the area of Main Street and Thoreau Street at 10:30 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a press release.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver stayed at the scene, according to the release.
The incident is under investigation.
No further information was available.
