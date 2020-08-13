Former Boston police union head ordered held on $100,000 bail on multiple charges of assaulting young girl

Prosecutor Audrey Mark said “There is a need for high bail. This is an extremely serious case; the allegations are quite heinous,” but the judge denied prosecutors’ request for bail to be set at $250,000.

Rose kept his back to the courtroom during the hearing before Judge Kathleen Coffey in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.. He wore a mask and blue plastic gloves, and held one hand over the right side of his face.

Patrick M. Rose, a former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was ordered held on $100,000 bail at a hearing Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl on “multiple occasions” from when she was about 7 to about 12 years old.

Rose’s lawyer declined to give his name as he left the courthouse, pursued by reporters and cameras.

Coffey set various conditions if Rose does make bail, including that he must stay away from the victim, have no unsupervised contact with children younger than 16, undergo GPS monitoring, and surrender his passport, firearms, and license to carry firearms.

Coffey slated the next hearing in Rose’s case for Sept. 10.

A police report filed in court alleged that Rose, 66, sexually assaulted the victim, who is now 14, on “multiple occasions and diverse dates.”

Rose faces a total of nine charges: including one count of aggravated rape of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday called for a full investigation into the charges.

“I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law,” Walsh said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said Wednesday that Rose is retired from the department.

Rose did not respond to a phone call Wednesday night. It was unclear whether he had hired a lawyer.

Leaders of the patrolman’s association, which represents rank and file officers, also declined to comment.

Rose joined the police department in 1994 and became leader of the union — the largest in the department — in 2014, succeeding longtime president Thomas Nee, who had battled with the late mayor Thomas M. Menino over contract issues.

Under Rose’s leadership, the union and the Walsh administration agreed in 2017 to a four-year, $68 million contract for patrol officers, marking the first time in nearly a decade that both sides voluntarily settled.

Rose made headlines in 2016, when the union went to Suffolk Superior Court to try to stop the city from implementing a pilot body camera program for police officers.

Then-police commissioner William B. Evans said he would assign officers to wear body cameras, if officers did not volunteer to do so. Rose said forcing police to wear cameras would violate the union’s collective bargaining agreement.

The union sought an injunction to delay the pilot program, but Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled in the city’s favor.

That fall, the city began a one-year pilot program that placed 100 cameras on patrol officers. A review of the program later found that the number of complaints against officers who wore cameras dropped by roughly one a month.

Last year, Boston police announced that about 200 officers would don body cameras as the department started to roll out a new program.

Milton J. Valencia of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com