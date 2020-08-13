Lowell’s downtown comes alive with the sound of music

The street music series is presented by the Office of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the City of Lowell, in partnership with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau and BRM Production Management.

Running through Saturday, Sept. 12, Downtown Live! features 30 acoustic performances by a dozen local and regional musicians at various locations between Merrimack, Palmer, and Market streets on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lowell Summer Music Series was postponed to next summer and the Lowell Folk Festival evolved into a virtual celebration. But due to a unique collaboration, there is once again live music in the city’s downtown.

Lowell City Manager Eileen Donoghue said the goal is to encourage community engagement, provide a platform for local entertainment, and attract patrons to downtown restaurants and businesses. After suffering from months of lost business, they are now contending with the added burden of cancellations of events that traditionally attract thousands of tourists each summer.

“We’re excited,” Donoghue said. “Downtown Live! is more low-key than the Folk Festival and Summer Concert Series, but it still has the flavor of outdoor music which people can enjoy while social distancing. It’s something new we’re trying, not just to help small businesses and restaurants, but also those who just want to walk around outside, listen to some music, and have something fun to do while remaining safe during this public health crisis.”

Donoghue praised BRM Production Management for the varied lineup of musical acts, which she said was secured through extensive outreach through its professional musicians network.

“I think it’s fun for people to look forward to sampling different styles of music each week, and while you’re around, get a bite to eat at one of our sidewalk cafés,” she added. “It’s nice to bring a little bit of brightness to Fridays and Saturdays when people have given up so much during this time.”

Donoghue said the acoustic sets, which opened with Ryan McHugh and Stone Foundation on July 31, have added “another degree of energy and vibrancy” to the downtown.

Other acts include Catbyrds/Paula Eleni on Aug. 21 and Sept. 5; Ryan LaPerle, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4; Nick Drouin, Aug. 22; Kaplan Hasanoglu, Aug. 22 and Sept. 11; Tom Hanson, Aug. 28 and Sept. 12; Corey McLane, Aug. 29; John Fiore, Aug. 29 and Sept. 12; Natalie Joly, Sept. 4; and Blair Leavitt on Sept. 5.

