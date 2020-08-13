Maine firefighters get meters to prevent future explosions

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Twenty fire departments in Maine are getting gas detection meters from the state to help prevent another disaster like the Farmington gas leak explosion.
The explosion last September killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured seven other people. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the new detection meters will help firefighters find the presence of dangerous gas and take precautions.
Mills said the goal for the meters is to “spare us the painful loss of another heroic first responder.”
The Maine Department of Public Safety and others surveyed all Maine fire departments after the explosion and found that 20 departments had no way to detect the presence of a gas leak while responding to a call. Departments receiving them will include Cherryfield, Millinocket and North Haven.
Advertisement