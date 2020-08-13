MBTA tests new Red Line train, the first of fleet expected to start running this fall

The first of 252 new Red Line cars, which will expand the fleet by 34, will start running this fall, Pesaturo said. All new Red Line vehicles are expected to be in service by 2023.

The train operated between Braintree and Alewife stations for about three hours Wednesday night. MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said engineers reported “nothing out of the ordinary” with the train during the test.

The first train of a new Red Line fleet was taken for a test run Wednesday night, and officials said it went off without a hitch.

Each car will have more handrails, larger interiors, wider doors, LED lighting systems, new visual and audio door open and closing warnings — along with other new communications systems — and two more accessibility areas.

The new vehicles are a part of the MBTA’s 5-year capital investment program. Through the program, which started in July 2018, the MBTA said it will spend $8 billion to rebuild subway lines, modernize fare collecting systems, remodel stations, and make other improvement to bus, subway, and ferry service.

“This work, including signal upgrades, a new test track and vehicle testing facility, and an upgraded yard and maintenance facility, will result in faster, more comfortable trips on the Red Line, as well as less crowding on platforms and in stations,” the MBTA wrote on its website.

The MBTA said it is spending $1 billion to replace vehicles on the Red and Orange lines.

The first of 152 new Orange Line trains rolled out in August 2019. Since then, the new vehicles have been taken out of service several times mainly due to problems with the underbody of the cars.

The new Red and Orange Line care are being assembled in Springfield by the Chinese-owned railcar manufacturer CRRC MA, Pesaturo said. Modifications that were made to fix issues on the new Orange Line cars have already been added to the new Red Line cars, he said.

Pesaturo said another new train will go into service on the Orange Line within a week.

