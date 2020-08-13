Neighbors are waging turf battle at Malden park

In addition to a restored grass field, the alternative plan calls for tree plantings, a basketball court, an expanded outdoor classroom, a stage for cultural events, an exercise/meditation area, a sprint track, and a dog run.

The Friends of Roosevelt Park and Salemwood Community recently submitted its proposal to Malden’s Community Preservation Committee in its bid to have the city embrace the group’s vision for the 2.8-acre park adjacent to Salemwood School.

A neighborhood group opposing a city plan to install an artificial turf field at Roosevelt Park in Malden is offering an alternative proposal that would instead restore the existing grass field.

“Because the city failed to include all the stakeholders — the neighbors, the parents of the school kids — the design of their project is very narrowly focused on organized sports groups, whereas ours is focused on all different interests,” said Stefanie Alberto, a leader of the Friends, which seeks to have funds allotted for the city plan redirected to its proposal.

At a meeting Aug. 11, the Community Preservation Committee advised the Friends that it can only take up the group’s application with the consent of the city, which is the owner of the property, according to Alberto. She said her group plans to pursue its request with city officials.

Jocelyn Alberto, 3, picking clover flowers at Roosevelt Park in Malden.

The Friends’ proposal marks the latest chapter in a long-running controversy over how to improve the Salem Street park.

Deborah Burke, executive director of the Malden Redevelopment Authority, which is overseeing the project, called the city’s $3.8 million plan “the right solution for a field that needs dramatic improvements.”

The city would prefer natural grass, Burke said, but given that the field is used by 1,200 Salemwood students plus athletic groups, “synthetic turf is the much better option for this park,” she said, adding that the project would also make needed drainage upgrades. She said Malden’s public works director has said he would not be able to maintain a natural grass field.

Supporters also say the durable multi-purpose artificial turf field would help meet a spiraling citywide demand for more field time.

Councilor at large Stephen Winslow said synthetic turf offers “the most benefits to both Salemwood students and the greater community,” while the Friends’ proposal “is really focused on the needs of the school and does not even fully meet those needs.”

But opponents of the city plan say it would reduce access to nature for families living near the park, and they also cite health concerns about exposure to synthetic turf.

“I think this is an example of environmental injustice,” said Alberto, arguing that residents of the lower-income neighborhood deserve the same access to trees and grass as those in Malden’s wealthier areas.

And with four existing artificial turf fields within close proximity to the school, Alberto said another would add to the “heat island” effect in the neighborhood, referring to the warmer temperatures that can occur in areas with limited natural cover.

City Councilors in May 2019 appropriated $250,000 from Malden’s Community Preservation Act revenues to design the project, and in June authorized $1.45 million in borrowing for construction, to be repaid with CPA funds. A local foundation pledged $660,000 to fund the synthetic turf, which is ineligible for CPA money under state guidelines.

Burke said the city is seeking grant money to cover a $1.2 million increase in the project’s cost that is due in part to the unanticipated need to address lead and other contaminants discovered in soil tests at the park.

Also adding to the price tag were design changes made by the city, some in response to community concerns, Burke said. Those included replacing the planned crumb rubber turf infill with an organic soft pine material; reducing the size of the field; and adding a natural grass buffer, benches, a sprint track, handicap-access measures, and more drainage improvements.

Meanwhile, the project is currently stalled pending the outcome of an appeal to the Conservation Commission’s approval of the project the Friends have filed with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Ward 4 City Councilor Ryan O’Malley, who cast the sole vote against bonding the city plan, said he opposes “the removal of green space from our community,” and the potential that a synthetic field could “exacerbate the heat island effect” in the neighborhood.

O’Malley said a grass field also will result in removal of more of the lead-contaminated soil that he fears poses a hazard to students who play on the field. But Winslow, a former Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection attorney, said the agency views synthetic turf as being as effective as refurbished grass in protecting against exposure to contaminants.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.