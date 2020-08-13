From Quincy, retired professor tours the world through his wife’s memoirs

Now, despite his grief over her death and the limits imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, he has gathered his wife’s travel memoirs and published them in a book titled “There and Back Again: The Life and Travels of an English Lady,” available on Amazon.com .

Frank X. Roberts, 88, a professor emeritus from a Colorado university, lives in senior housing in his hometown of Quincy. He lost his wife of 55 years, Dorothy, two years ago.

But why stop there? Working with editor and writer Steve White of Hanover, who served as his publisher, he followed up that by publishing three other works: a collection of his poems and two books on the history of bookmarks, a subject he has long researched.

“All this in the midst of a pandemic that has seniors sheltering in place,” White said. “Pretty amazing.”

Roberts said he feels great about collecting his wife’s travel memoirs and making them available. “There’s a lot of material that you couldn’t find anywhere else,” he said. “Putting it on Amazon allows people to see it and buy it.”

Dorothy Roberts worked in the British foreign service in East Africa in the 1950s and early ’60s, and then for the governments of newly independent African nations.

Born Dorothy Webb in 1927 in Lancashire, England, she supported her country’s war effort as a “Girl Guide” in the 1940s and got the travel bug afterward.

Frank Roberts described her memoir as “a colorful and detailed description of life in England, before, during, and after World War II, and on to the British Colonial Service in East Africa from the 1950s to the 1970s,” plus accounts of traveling with her husband and working in education in Australia, England, and America in the final decades of the 20th century.

“I enter the book three-quarters of the way through,” Roberts said.

The pair met in Tanzania (then called Tanganyika) and were married in that country’s capital, Dar es Salaam, in 1963.

They were working in Uganda in the early 1970s when the dictator Idi Amin took power and they were forced to make a quick departure.

Pleased by the publication of his wife’s memoirs, Roberts decided to work with White on three other projects, including his own poetry, begun in his 20s but never before collected in one place. Roberts said the resulting book, “The Eye’s Plain Version, Fifty Years of Poetic Experiments,” began as a collection of “lab notes” jotted down during his travels and life experiences.

“These observations,” he stated in an email, “have been ﬁltered through the alembic of my mind, thought about, re-ﬁltered, revised and ﬁnally written up in the poetic forms presented here.”

Roberts said that his “dual careers as both a teacher of English language and literature, and as a professional librarian” contributed to his “poetic experiments.”

That career included studying an early form of shorthand writing in England, translating historical records written in that notation, and teaching the technique to male students in Africa.

Frank Roberts’ two books on bookmarks as cultural artifacts developed from his interest in library science and old books. The volume “St. Augustine’s Finger: Medieval Bookmarks and Related Topics,” consists of essays on the history of these “ubiquitous” artifacts. They are used not only to mark your place in a book, Roberts stated, “but also to commemorate, advertise, propagandize, and provide words of wisdom, advice and amusement.”

“Book/Bookmarks Through the Ages” is an annotated bibliography of 370 books and articles that place bookmarks in their historical context.

The Roberts lived in Colorado for 20 years when he taught at the University of Northern Colorado. After retirement, the couple moved east. They lived in New Hampshire and Roberts worked for a while at Marlboro College in Vermont before the pair decided to move to the South Shore to be closer to his family in Quincy, to Boston, and also, by air, to Dorothy’s relatives in England.

“New England is our most beloved area of the United States,” Roberts said of the decision to move back to the part of the country where he was born — high praise from the surviving member of a well-traveled pair. And now he has shared his wife’s recollections of her travels with the world.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.