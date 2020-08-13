Revere man arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with woman’s death at a Boston Hotel

A Revere man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Wednesday in connection with a woman’s death at a Boston hotel in March, Boston Police said in a statement.
At 12:10 p.m. on March 13, officers responded to a report of woman in cardiac arrest inside the Verb Hotel at 1271 Boylston St., police said.
Officers found Sarah Dorany, 29, of Maynard, unconscious in one of the hotel rooms, said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for Boston Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorany’s death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office on July 28, police said.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, Boston Police detectives sought an arrest warrant for Aaron Parsons, 43, of Revere, on charges of manslaughter and engaging in sexual conduct for a fee, police said.
Parsons was arrested in South Paris, Maine, and subsequently charged with fugitive from justice. He will be held at the Oxford County Jail in Maine until his arraignment.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.