Revere man arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with woman’s death at a Boston Hotel

A Revere man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Wednesday in connection with a woman’s death at a Boston hotel in March, Boston Police said in a statement.

At 12:10 p.m. on March 13, officers responded to a report of woman in cardiac arrest inside the Verb Hotel at 1271 Boylston St., police said.

Officers found Sarah Dorany, 29, of Maynard, unconscious in one of the hotel rooms, said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for Boston Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.