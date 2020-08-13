In shake-up, Cavell dropping out of Fourth District primary to back Mermell — and stop Auchincloss

The surprising move, announced just 19 days before the Sept. 1 primary and with mail-in voting already underway, is also strategic. Cavell, 36, said he is endorsing Jesse Mermell, a former Brookline selectwoman, with the goal of defeating Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, and former Republican and state GOP employee who has polled near the top of other campaigns’ internal surveys.

Dave Cavell, a former Obama speechwriter who pitched himself as a progressive option in the Fourth Congressional District, said Thursday he will drop from the crowded Democratic primary in an attempt to coalesce support behind another liberal candidate.

Advertisement

Auchincloss has become a frequent target of other candidates, including after he earned the endorsement of the Globe’s editorial board and underwent an unusual public vetting this week in which he apologized for controversial past comments and social media posts.

“Jake is the elephant in the room — pun intended,” Cavell said in an interview Thursday.

“One thing that has been abundantly clear is there is one candidate in this race who should not represent the Fourth District,” he said. “As someone who has committed my entire career to fighting for these issues — the climate crisis, gun violence, reproductive rights, public education — I refuse to make it more likely that the people in this district, especially our Black and brown neighbors, are represented by someone we cannot trust.”

Cavell, who left his job as an adviser to state Attorney General Maura Healey to launch a congressional run last October, campaigned on his experience in the White House and support for progressive priorities, such as tuition-free public colleges.

Dave Cavell, a former Obama speechwriter.

But the Brookline Democrat had remained locked within the middle of the nine-person field. He raised about $400,000 over eight months, including $29,000 he loaned his campaign, while other candidates launched expensive television advertising campaigns or drew help from outside groups, giving them wider exposure to voters.

Advertisement

That includes Auchincloss, who has been boosted by a Super PAC backed by tens of thousands of dollars from his parents. It has spent nearly $240,000 on television ads and mailers, and this week took a $223,000 infusion from a national veterans super PAC that’s also supporting Auchincloss, a US Marine veteran.

There has been no independent polling of the field. But an internal survey conducted for the campaign of Ihssane Leckey, and first released this week to the Intercept, showed Cavell polling in fifth place at 7 percent, just behind Mermell, Leckey in third, Auchincloss, and Becky Walker Grossman, another Newton city councilor who led at 19 percent.

Cavell aligned on several issues with Mermell, a fellow Brookline Democrat and one-time aide to former Governor Deval Patrick. Mermell backs Medicare for All and supports the Green New Deal, and has carved out support from a swath of unions and reproductive rights groups, including the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“I got into the race for the same reason I’m getting out. Because I care about the issues,” Cavell said. “I do believe that Jesse can be the progressive fighter for this district.”

Given the timing of his announcement, Cavell’s name will remain on the ballot. But his departure could add some clarity to a field where six of the candidates hail from Brookline, a progressive stronghold.

Advertisement

Mermell said Cavell “changed the conversation” of the race, by putting an emphasis on the opioid epidemic and voting rights.

“This election comes down to our shared progressive values,” Mermell said. “There is too much at stake and we are committed to not allowing the Fourth District to move backward.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout