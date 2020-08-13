Should political candidates in Massachusetts pledge not to accept donations from police unions?

Chloe Mitchell

The weekend after my organization, the College Democrats of Massachusetts, announced its #NoCopMoney pledge, I met up with my grandfather for a socially distanced outdoor dinner. We had our usual lively chat, filled with long-winded jokes and talk about such familiar topics as pizza and my plans for the fall semester. I also brought up my work with the College Democrats, and our pledge calling for candidates for public office to refuse donations from police unions. He didn’t understand it. Aren’t there good cops? Why aren’t you letting the good cops have a voice in making changes?

What I explained to him is that the pledge we are asking candidates to make is not about individual cops. It’s about the systemic violence that policing in this country has created. It’s about the fact that members of the Black community in America are more likely to be killed by police than their white counterparts. The #NoCopMoney pledge is about giving more power to government decision-makers and less to lobbying organizations like police unions. It’s a way for elected officials and candidates to lean towards reinvesting and trusting in community-based restorative justice solutions. The system of racism dates back to the birth of the country, and it is the duty of politicians to deliver legislation that corrects the existing flawed system of policing and justice.

As Cambridge City Councilor Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler tweeted when he took the pledge, “Residents shouldn’t have to wonder whether the votes their elected officials take about police are connected to campaign contributions.” Committing to being anti-racist starts at the bottom, which is the purpose of the #NoCopMoney pledge. We wanted to give elected officials and candidates a way to end the influence that police have on legislation. Putting trust in elected officials to combat racism begins with where their campaign money comes from.

Meaningful legislative change needs to start from the root of the issue. If they take the #NoCopMoney pledge, there is less pressure for elected leaders to follow the wishes of police unions when making decisions on policing. By political candidates refusing to take money from police unions, the voters’ voices are heard with a greater impact.

Mark Bernard

Executive Director of AFSCME Council 93, which represents 45,000 public-sector workers in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont; Billerica resident

We are currently in the midst of an unprecedented effort by elected leaders to implement substantive change aimed at addressing systemic racism and bias within our law enforcement system. As part of a national union with a long history of being at the forefront of the civil rights movement, we strongly support these efforts. However, my union — which represents thousands of law enforcement professionals throughout New England — refuses to turn its back on these men and women, the overwhelming majority of whom are decent people who have stepped forward to work with us in support of positive change.

Unfortunately, a growing number of individuals and organizations are abandoning these law enforcement professionals, opting to choose the increasingly popular path of demonizing all police officers. We view the effort to push or shame officeholders into rejecting contributions from law enforcement unions as part of this disturbing trend. Politicians have always been free to accept or reject donations as they see fit, and we support their right to make those decisions. But we are concerned that some will choose to reject police union contributions simply from pressure to join a growing movement that vilifies all law enforcement professionals.

Sadly, this troubling trend also exists within our labor movement. In June, the Vermont AFL-CIO called on all unions to cease organizing new units of police officers — a move that received a strong rebuke from our union. Most recently, as AFSCME worked with other public-sector unions to correct mistakes we perceived in provisions of Massachusetts police reform legislation related to due process and qualified immunity, some unions either gave their blanket approval to the legislation as originally proposed, or chose to stand idly on the sidelines. In doing so, they abandoned the fundamental principle of solidarity and seemingly ignored the possibility that any changes in law could one day be expanded to those they represent.

Moving forward, we encourage elected leaders to resist knee-jerk reactions regarding their relationships with law enforcement unions. We also encourage them to remember that just because unions like AFSCME are not “police only” unions, it doesn’t mean we don’t vigorously represent and strongly support law enforcement professionals.

