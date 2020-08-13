‘They’re coming after our citizens’: N.H. governor denounces Baker administration’s push to keep taxing teleworkers during COVID-19 pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, New Hampshire residents who worked for a Massachusetts employer could deduct work-from-home days from their taxable income. But in March, as workplaces began implementing telecommuting procedures with the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration issued a rule requiring those who had shifted to working from home due to the pandemic to continue paying the 5 percent income tax.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu slammed the Baker administration’s effort to continue taxing Granite State residents who once crossed state lines to work in Massachusetts but are now working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming the state is “trying to pick the pockets of the people in New Hampshire.”

Last month, Baker’s Department of Revenue said it wanted to continue collecting the tax, either until the end of the year or 90 days after Baker ends the state of emergency, whichever comes first — a move that didn’t go over well with Sununu.

“Everyone kind of wants to be in the Northeast in the right way right now, and the ‘Live Free or Die’ state has a lot of those opportunities,” Sununu, a Republican, told CNBC on Monday. “And so they’re going to want to try to pull every dollar they can, but we’re going to stand up for our citizens and do the right thing.”

Sununu last week directed the state attorney general to review the regulation and said he called Baker to let him know about the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s inquiry.

“We will take immediate steps to stop any attempts to impose income taxes on Granite Staters in a manner that violates the law or the New Hampshire or United States Constitution,” Sununu said on Twitter.

“Now there’s this idea they’re going to extend [the rule] because I think people realize that working remotely is possible,” Sununu said. “You can have all that connectivity in a place like New Hampshire but not have to be in the dire straits of New York City or Boston or Seattle or San Francisco.”

Sununu conceded that New Hampshire is “absolutely” benefiting from neighboring Massachusetts, but said it wasn’t his job to “worry about how Massachusetts taxes,” and claimed the state has become dependent on taxes and “dependent on abusing citizens and businesses.”

“You don’t start creating new rules and new gimmicks because you haven’t created a successful model like New Hampshire has,” he said. “We’re going to defend our citizens and defend our businesses.”

