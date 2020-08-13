Two great white sharks tagged off the coast of Mass., and you can track one of them on Twitter

The first was a female measuring 10 feet, 8 inches long that was tagged Aug. 9 and given the name Andromache. Her movements can now be tracked on the OCEARCH website . The group even launched the shark a dedicated Twitter account ( @AndromacheShark ) where they post updates on her latest movements.

Two great white sharks were recently tagged off the coast of Massachusetts by the nonprofit group OCEARCH.

“Just letting you all know that I’m off the coast of Nantucket a little south from where I was tagged,” Andromache tweeted on Aug. 11.

The OCEARCH team tagged Andromache during a research trip called Expedition Massachusetts, which launched earlier this month. According to OCEARCH’s website, the data and insight gained from the trip will support 20 individual shark-related research projects that are being conducted by investigators from a number of different universities and organizations, including the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the University of Florida, and Texas A& M University.

The second great white that OCEARCH tagged measured 6 feet, 7 inches long. He was given the name Monomoy.

“At 6′ 7″ long, he’s the smallest shark we’ve tagged in this area,” OCEARCH tweeted. “His presence means it’s not just big sharks here as is often perceived.”

Chris Fischer, the founder of OCEARCH and leader of the expedition, noted the small size of the second shark.

“It was stunning,” he said in a video posted on social media. “It was a male white shark less than seven feet long. We have never seen a shark that small here in Massachusetts before.”

Fischer said over the past week their underwater cameras have been picking up images of other small sharks in the area, which “really shocked us, because when we first came up here a few years ago, it was all about big sharks.”

“There are small juvenile white sharks out here moving around these shoals, balancing out this system ... fish eaters.”





