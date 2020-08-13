Brigham’s parent company was warned in 2014 about Nabel’s potential conflict of interest

In 2014, a member of the Partners HealthCare committee that makes sure medical research is conducted ethically and safely wrote a Partners lawyer to raise concerns about Nabel’s role on the board of Dublin-based Medtronic. Frances Miller, a Boston University law professor who spent about 25 years on the committee before stepping down last month, said she thought it represented a conflict of interest because the medical device company did business with the hospital.

Years before she became embroiled in a controversy about her position on the board of directors of Cambridge biotech Moderna, Brigham and Women’s Hospital president Elizabeth Nabel faced questions about her seat on another firm’s board ― questions that officials at the hospital’s parent company believed they resolved.

“I understand the benefit to Medtronic of having Dr. Nabel on its Board,” Miller wrote. “The company gains an extremely bright, experienced, well-regarded and well-connected health industry player to help guide its fortunes, and perhaps hopes for more direct return. I have more trouble discerning what Brigham [and] Women’s gains from the relationship.”

Partners, which recently renamed itself Mass General Brigham, had an ethical duty to inform participants in Brigham-run studies of medical devices that Nabel had a financial stake in Medtronic, Miller wrote in the e-mail obtained by the Globe.

“The nearly-quarter of a million dollars of additional annual income that Dr. Nabel will reportedly receive for serving on Medtronic’s Board indicates that she was not invited onto that Board for token service,” she added.

The state’s largest health care system allowed Nabel to keep the paid board position. But Partners required that her role at Medtronic be disclosed during clinical trials of the firm’s medical devices. A year later, Partners also permitted her to join the board of Moderna.

The concerns detailed in Miller’s letter six years ago are strikingly similar to those that led Nabel to abruptly resign last month from the Moderna board. The biotech has developed a closely watched potential COVID-19 vaccine that is being tested at Brigham and Women’s as part of nationwide trial.

Miller sent the Nov. 7, 2014, letter to Christopher Clark, a Partners lawyer, because she couldn’t attend a meeting 12 days later where he planned to discuss the matter with the committee. Another committee member who went to the meeting told the Globe this week that Partners agreed to inform volunteers in studies of Medtronic devices that Nabel had a financial stake in the firm, before they signed consent forms.

Nonetheless, that committee member believed Partners shouldn’t have let Nabel stay on Medtronic’s board, and said that several other members of the unpaid committee agreed.

“The basic sense was [Nabel] should do her day job,” said the committee member, who has also stepped down and spoke only under the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. “Running a hospital was a big job and there was no reason for her to be on the Medtronic board.”

Clark, who confirmed that he attended the meeting, said the committee agreed to let a clinical study of a Medtronic device go forward as long as Nabel’s role at Medtronic was made known to subjects and researchers.

“A process was put in place to manage the disclosures,” he said in a statement.

He added that a committee of the Partners board of directors approved Nabel’s September 2014 appointment to Medtronic’s board, but required that she recuse herself from business between the hospital and Medtronic. The same committee approved Nabel’s appointment to Moderna’s board in December 2015.

“We believe that having our leaders serve on relevant boards is valuable for our organization,” Clark said. Positions on boards, he went on, foster “the exchange of cutting-edge scientific expertise, support the establishment of research collaborations and accelerate the translation of scientific and clinical innovation” into health care products.

Other Boston teaching hospitals have varying policies on whether their top leaders can serve as paid directors on corporate boards.

Dr. Laurie Glimcher, president and chief executive of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has served since 2017 on the board of the British drug company GSK and receives about $200,000 a year in deferred compensation, according to a Dana-Farber spokeswoman. She previously spent 20 years on the board of Bristol Myers Squibb, another pharmaceutical giant.

The board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, however, has historically not allowed its president to serve on for-profit boards, said a Beth Israel spokeswoman.

Nabel has faced recent criticism for her work as a well-compensated member of Moderna’s board. She joined it when the company, which went public in 2018, was still privately held. She relinquished her seat on July 30 after the Globe contacted the hospital to say that several medical ethics experts thought the role conflicted with her job as hospital president.

Moderna has developed a leading vaccine candidate for COVID-19 with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The vaccine, which relies on genetic material known as messenger RNA to stimulate an immune response, has received an investment of up to $2.48 billion from the federal government. Last month, it entered a late-stage clinical trial involving 30,000 volunteers.

Brigham and Women’s is one of 89 sites across the country testing the vaccine and began dosing volunteers on Aug. 3, according to a hospital spokeswoman. A Brigham doctor is helping to oversee the nationwide study.

Nabel, who has been Brigham and Women’s president since 2010, received $487,500 in stock option awards and other payments from Moderna in 2019. In May and July, she sold about $8.5 million worth of Moderna stock, whose share price has nearly quadrupled this year on news of early success with the experimental vaccine.

She still had 109,237 options to buy Moderna stock at a predetermined price as of Aug. 4, but planned to divest her holdings, according to the hospital.

Although Brigham officials said Nabel wasn’t involved in the study of Moderna’s vaccine, some medical ethics experts said it was worrisome that she had a financial stake in the outcome.

The Globe reported last week that Nabel also criticized efforts to control drug prices in an opinion piece published in multiple newspapers in February and March, when Moderna was at work on the vaccine. She was identified as Brigham’s president and a cardiologist but didn’t disclose she was a paid member of Moderna’s board, an omission that a hospital spokeswoman said “was not intentional.”

As Brigham’s president, Nabel received about $2.6 million in total compensation in 2017, the last year for which it is publicly available.

But the 2014 letter from Miller ― who was a community representative on the Partners Institutional Review Board ― shows that concerns about Nabel’s potential conflicts go back years. Hospitals that receive research funds from the federal government are legally required to establish such committees to prevent research abuses, such as the notorious decades-long Tuskegee Syphilis Study that was exposed in 1972.

Miller wrote that Nabel appeared to have an “obvious” potential conflict of interest as a paid member of Medtronic’s board because the hospital uses and studies the firm’s medical devices. Medtronic makes products ranging from stents that prop open blocked arteries to insulin pumps that help patients manage diabetes.

Miller told the Globe she wrote the letter after learning Brigham and Women’s was going to test a Medtronic device on patients.

“Full disclosure of that conflict to all clinical trial participants is ethically required as a bare minimum, as you recognize,” Miller wrote Clark. “Whether more might be required is still an open question for me.”

Miller, an expert on health law who served as a consultant to President Bill Clinton’s task force on health care reform in 1993, also questioned how much time Nabel was going to spend helping to oversee Medtronic.

“Has the Partners Board . . . evaluated the amount of time and energy Dr. Nabel will be devoting to her duties at Medtronic instead of to those associated with running Brigham & Women’s?” she wrote.

Last year, Medtronic paid Nabel more than $407,000, according to a database maintained by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. But Erin McDonough, a Brigham and Women’s spokeswoman, said Nabel’s actual compensation from Medtronic was $264,000. The remaining $143,000, she said, paid for flights to Medtronic’s headquarters in Dublin, lodging, along with other travel-related expenses.

McDonough said this week that Nabel has no plans to resign from the Medtronic board.

















Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com