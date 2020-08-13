Mass. reports 319 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths

Thursday’s numbers also come the same week that Governor Charlie Baker tightened some reopening measures and lowered the limits on gatherings amid a recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

Key metrics monitored for the state’s pace of reopening are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Thursday’s numbers come a day after the state raised the number of communities classified as high-risk for COVID-19 spread from four to 11. They are: Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Granby, Holyoke, Hull, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Salem, and Saugus.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 21 to 8,568, state officials reported Thursday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 319, bringing the total to 113,517.

The numbers were also released a day after the Department of Public Health made changes to the data it reports in an effort to “highlight the particular data points most useful to track the daily impact of the virus.” The department no longer reports probable cases or deaths daily, instead reporting those numbers in its weekly report on Wednesdays.

State officials said 27,879 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,381,178. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,821,031.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 791 people, bringing that total to 103,573.

The health department also is no longer presenting a measure of the change since mid-April highs for key metrics that are being watched closely by state officials. Instead, it now presents the percentage each figure has changed from its lowest observed value.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.5 percent, which was the lowest observed level, according to the state. The state has also apparently begun using a new method to calculate the number, which caused it to tick down somewhat in the past two days.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly from 396 on Tuesday to 403 as of Wednesday. That number was up 12 percent from its lowest observed value (359).

The number of hospitals using surge capacity rose from three to five. The lowest it has been has been zero.

And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases ticked up slightly from 12 on Sunday to 13 on Monday — 19 percent above its lowest observed value of 11.

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss