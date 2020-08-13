Trump hasn’t ‘won the day’ all summer. It’s unclear when he might again

Winning the day may sound like an odd concept, but it is the metric that Trump’s campaign manager set for himself. When he took the job a month ago, manager Bill Stepien stated, “our goal is clear — to win each day we have left until election day. If we win more days than Joe Biden wins, President Trump will be re-elected.”

And given that polling puts him behind by 10 points nationally and even higher in some critical swing states, Trump will need a series of good days to regain his footing in the race.

If you look back on it, there wasn’t a single day that President Trump “won” over his Democratic opponent Joe Biden all summer. And going forward it is hard to see how Trump will win that many of the remaining 82 days.

Since that statement, there hasn’t been a day that Trump has won. There hasn’t been a day when a neutral observer might say the broad 24-hour narrative for Trump has been more positive than for Biden. Even if a Trump supporter wanted to argue that Trump won on some marginal weekend day, there is no evidence that it has changed the polls.

A new Monmouth University poll out Thursday found that Trump’s 41 percent approval rating hasn’t budged since June. And an important number to gauge voters sitting on the fence in this election might be this one: only 22 percent of Americans think the country is on the right track, while 72 percent say it is on the wrong track. This wrong track number has been above 70 percent in the Monmouth poll of adults nationwide all summer.

We are getting to point where the election is not some distant date in the future. It is less than twelve weeks away, which means you can start plotting out events on the calendar.

The next two weeks will be the national conventions. In theory, Trump should have a good day when he formally accepts his party’s nomination, but there is already controversy on whether he will use federal property in potential violation of the law for the political speech. Further, there is the question about whether either the Democratic or Republican conventions will have the same punch in terms of message and momentum given that they are both virtual affairs.

After that, the first part of September will likely be dominated by back-to-school stories of woe amid a pandemic — making it hard for either Trump or Biden to put up any points. In the middle of September, journalist Bob Woodward is expected to release a new book that some reviews have already suggested will be a scathing critique of Trump even though he sat for a dozen interviews with the author.

Then it is debate season heading into what is traditionally called flu season, which the director of the Centers for Disease Control has said recently could usher in the worst stretch of COVID-19 the United States has ever seen.

In other words, the weeks are getting fewer, and unlike previous election years, the presidential race isn’t the dominant news story.

This is not to suggest there is no way that Trump can win. In fact, if there was a credible vaccine released before Election Day, Trump’s reelection chances could turn around in an instant. But barring that, Trump may need to find a way to win a day and then another, and then, as he says, get tired of winning.

So far this summer the winning streak has been Biden’s.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.