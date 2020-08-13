Harris has the credibility to take the fight to Trump

The first woman of color to be selected for vice president on a major party ticket enters the race at a moment when issues of racial equality have at long last risen to the top of the nation’s agenda. And as the child of a Jamaican-born father and a mother born in India, Senator Kamala Harris has a story that truly is, as former vice president Biden put it, “America’s story,” one of “possibilities.”

In this year unlike any other, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked onto the stage at a Wilmington, Del., high school gym in matching face masks to no applause, no cheering crowds — just quietly making history.

Her selection by Biden to be his running mate, announced this week, surely sends a powerful message to the “little Black and brown girls” Biden referenced in his introduction of Harris who today “just maybe,” will see “themselves for the first time in a new way as the stuff of president and vice presidents.”

But campaigns are about more than symbols and messages, and Biden’s choice had to meet the standard he set himself — that his vice president had to be ready to assume the presidency on “Day One.” For a man who will be 78 on inauguration day, that is an essential promise to the American people.

There, too, Harris brings a solid record of relevant experience. Her years as a district attorney in San Francisco, followed by six years as California’s attorney general, leading one of the nation’s largest justice departments, afforded her executive experience. Her nearly four years as a US senator surely taught her what it’s like to work in the trenches of Capitol Hill.

Her tough cross-examinations of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the Russia investigation, in 2017, and of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in 2018, are the stuff of legend.

And Harris has already begun her point-by-point prosecution of the incumbent president, a role traditionally left to vice-presidential candidates and one for which Harris is uniquely suited.

In her opening volley on Wednesday, Harris put the blame for the rapid and deadly spread of the coronavirus directly at Trump’s feet:

“This virus has impacted almost every country, but there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation,” she said Wednesday. “It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start, his refusal to get testing up and running, his flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks, his delusional belief that he knows better than the experts.”

Already Trump has revved up his misogynistic, race-baiting way-back machine — the one geared to further divide a nation that has been torn apart for the past three and a half years of his presidency.

He has called Harris “nasty” any number of times, this week adding that she’d be a “disaster” for the Democrats, and in an interview on Fox Business Network he called Harris “sort of a madwoman,” insisting, all facts to the contrary, that during the Kavanaugh hearings she was “the angriest” of his questioners.

Sadly the nation can expect more of the same in the days ahead. It will lay bare for many voters just how destructive and hateful the president’s rhetoric is as election day approaches.

Meanwhile, Harris, in her Wilmington debut, struck an upbeat tone, reaching out to those she called “the heroes of our time.

. . . Whenever I think that there is a reason for doubt, whenever I’ve had my own doubts, I think of you, the American people, the doctors and nurses and front-line workers who are risking your lives to save others, the truck drivers and the workers in grocery stores, in factories, in farms, working there, putting your own safety on the line to help us get through this pandemic.”

Trump will no doubt continue his vitriolic rants, as he did in a Thursday Tweet saying that “The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” fearing that “low income housing would invade their neighborhood” under Biden. Racist innuendos surely ought to be an affront to “suburban housewives” everywhere.

It was a taste — a bitter taste — of the race to come. But Harris has a long, proud history of not shying away from a good fight. She also has the tenacity and the street smarts to make this a very good fight indeed.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.