Andrew Benintendi frustrated by injury because he thought he was ‘about to get hot'

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is frustrated. It’s been that way for him the entire season. He’s been dealing with the biggest funk of his major league career, slashing .103/.314/.128 in 52 plate appearances.

Now, he is on the 10-day injured list with a right rib cage strain after falling down attempting to go first to third on an Alex Verdugo’s RBI single Tuesday against the Rays at Fenway Park.

What makes this even harder for Benintendi is that he registered two hits in that game. He hadn’t had a hit since July 29 against the Mets.