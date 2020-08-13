Andrew Benintendi frustrated by injury because he thought he was ‘about to get hot'

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is frustrated. It’s been that way for him the entire season. He’s been dealing with the biggest funk of his major league career, slashing .103/.314/.128 in 52 plate appearances.
Now, he is on the 10-day injured list with a right rib cage strain after falling down attempting to go first to third on an Alex Verdugo’s RBI single Tuesday against the Rays at Fenway Park.
What makes this even harder for Benintendi is that he registered two hits in that game. He hadn’t had a hit since July 29 against the Mets.
“It’s frustrating,” Benintendi said. “I was feeling good. I felt like I was about to get hot, so, I mean, I’m frustrated.”
Since he’s on the IL, Benintendi isn’t allowed in the ballpark other than for treatment because of the COVID-19 safety protocols. When the team goes on the road starting Friday, Benintendi will remain in Boston and continue to get treatment.
His struggles at the plate mounted over time, and Benintendi said he felt he was pressing. Could this, perhaps, serve as a mental breather for him?
“For me, personally, no,” Benintendi said. “I come to the park every day excited to hopefully bust out of this thing. Mentally, I feel strong. It sucks that this happens, but there’s nothing I can do now but get better quickly.”
