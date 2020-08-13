Blue Jackets keep Lightning baffled, even series with Game 2 win

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Tampa Bay goalie had 61 stops Tuesday in a 4-3 victory in the fourth-longest game in league history.

Ryan Murray and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the first period for Columbus, both goals set up by Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has four goals and four assists in seven playoff games. Alexander Wennberg added another in the third.

Two days after making an NHL-record 85 saves in a five-overtime loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 36 more shots to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1, on Thursday in Toronto to even the series at a game apiece.

Both teams looked sluggish at the start Thursday, especially Columbus, which took more than half the first period to get any offensive push going.

Kucherov grabbed a carom off the back boards and banked in a shot off Korpisalo’s back to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead 5:24 into the game. Columbus tied it when Dubois fed Murray with a perfect pass from behind the goal line with 7:08 left in the first.

The Blue Jackets took the lead on Bjorkstrand’s one-timer from the right circle on a late first-period power play. Columbus’ goals came on just six shots in the period.

Early in the third period, Columbus defenseman Seth Jones ― who had 65 minutes, 6 seconds of ice time Tuesday, the most by a player since the league started tracking ice time ―chased down Barclay Goodrow on a breakaway and disrupted what would have been a doorstep shot.

Then, with 8:33 left in the game, Wennberg drove in hard from the right and beat Vasilevskiy. Korpisalo then withstood the last 3:41 of a Lightning 6-on-5 attack.

Washington loses Nicklas Backstrom to possible concussion

Veteran center Nicklas Backstrom is in concussion protocol and will not play Friday in Game 2 of Washington’s first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, coach Todd Reirden said Thursday.

Less than three minutes into Wednesday's 4-2 Game 1 loss, Islanders captain Anders Lee delivered a late hit on Backstrom, whose head was turned at impact. Lee was called for interference on the play.

"Nick is a tremendous leader for us," Reirden said Thursday. "His body of work as a player speaks for itself, but that's next man up. Who's going to take advantage of that opportunity? That's playoff hockey. That's winning hockey during the regular season is having guys that are in depth positions that take advantage of it. Sometimes you have players that roles are elevated within the game. That's what we're challenged with and we'll be ready for that tomorrow."

According to the NHL's player safety guidance on what constitutes an interference call, all late hits that are evaluated for supplemental discipline are timed to the hundredth of a second and timing is "not the determining factor."

Only on plays where late hits are "excessively high, predatory, or violent," may the infractions rise to the level of supplemental discipline. No additional discipline will be issued from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for Lee's hit.

Backstrom played the rest of the first period after the hit, recording 7 minutes, 21 seconds of ice time. When Backstrom came to the bench, he and trainer Jason Serbus had an extensive conversation. Backstrom, who has a history of concussions, would not return to the bench for the second period and did not play the rest of the game.

Capitals players and coaches were furious with the hit, with Reirden calling it "predatory" and John Carlson saying it looked "real dirty." Lee said after the game that he "tried to throw the brakes on a little bit there but I caught him."

"It's definitely fuel for the fire, in a way," Tom Wilson said. "Obviously we didn't like the hit … we are going to do our best to play for him."

With Backstrom out for Friday and potentially longer, the Capitals will be down a veteran player who has 107 points (36 goals, 71 assists) in 127 playoff games over 12 years, as well as one of their leaders. In 61 regular season games, Backstrom tallied 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists). In the eight games Backstrom missed with an upper body injury, Washington went 6-1-1, winning six straight and completing its first 4-0-0 road trip since 1993.