Brad Stevens on his extension: ‘We’re all excited about where we are and where we’re headed'

Stevens officially signed a contract extension with the Celtics on Wednesday. He agreed to a six-year deal when he arrived in Boston in 2013, and signed a three-year extension in 2016 that was going to expire after next season.

“And we’ve been incredibly blessed when you consider 13 years at Butler,” Stevens said Thursday, “and now finishing the seventh year with the Celtics, and [continuing] on.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that when he decided to become a professional basketball coach, he and his wife Tracy agreed that despite the nomadic nature of the profession, they would make an effort to lay down roots as much as possible.

“I think in coaching you just expect it to end at some point by being let go or by being fired,” Stevens said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the business, so I’ve never really focused on that. I’m just trying to focus on doing the job as well as I can.

“I appreciate who I work with, I appreciate the players and the staff. And for me, after now being a head coach for 13 years, I think it’s even more about what can we do to help our staff all get to where they want to go and what can we do to help every single player that comes through here feel like they’ve improved and ultimately have fulfilling experiences as a professional player.”

Stevens, 43, has gone 318-245 record over his seven seasons in Boston. He said Celtics executives initially approached him about the extension before the team departed for Orlando.

“I think that we’re all excited about where we are and where we’re headed,” Stevens said. “In the course of seven years, if you would have told me when I came in July of 2013 that the first seven years were going to look like this, I would have been thrilled.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.