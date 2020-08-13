Despite short rest, Bruins will start Tuukka Rask in goal in Game 2

Seven years and a few months later, Rask was on the clock for Game 2 against Carolina, finishing the unexpected Wednesday-Thursday set.

The last time the Bruins had playoff games on consecutive days was in the first-round series vs. Toronto in April 2013, Games 6 and 7.

Coach Bruce Cassidy pointed to three factors when asked why he went with Rask, who started all 24 playoff games in last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final, and — not counting the round-robin play in 2020 — has made 79 consecutive playoff starts for Boston.

“How’s Tuukka feeling coming out of the game? He felt fine,” Cassidy said. “Was there a lot of wear and tear to the point where recovery would require more than 24 hours or 30 hours? I don’t think so.

“It was pretty clean in front of him, not a lot of stretches where — demanding stretches. Still, it was four periods of hockey. He had to be ready on his toes the whole game.”

Cassidy also said the timing of the games helped Rask’s case. The unusual 11 a.m. start for Game 1 left him extra hours to recover for the 8 p.m. puck drop for Game 2. The Bruins also didn’t have to travel.

“We went to the rink and back here to the hotel,” Cassidy said, speaking from the team’s base at Hotel X in Toronto. “So that had a lot to do with it.”

Cassidy planned to deploy the same lineup for Game 2, assuming the players who were “getting treatment” Thursday morning were good to go.

That meant newcomer Nick Ritchie, who was involved in one Boston goal and two Carolina goals, was expecting another chance to ride the third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. Karson Kuhlman, the speedy 13th forward, was to sit out.

Cassidy liked how Ritchie, who finished Game 1 with four hits — including a hard smack on big defenseman Joel Edmundson — applied himself physically. He will be encouraged to keep creating trouble in front of the net.

“It’s his first game with us, so we brought him in for a reason,” Cassidy said. “We’ll allow him to grow. Unless we feel, like I said, if there is a better option for us, a quicker option, a guy that has different attributes, we’ll use him.”

Moving on

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, who was fined $25,000 for comments he made about the league and officiating after Game 1, did not wish to elaborate before Thursday’s puck drop.

“Moving on,” he said.

On Wednesday, Brind’Amour asserted that the review after Charlie Coyle’s second-period goal was “a joke” and “a crime scene.”

He did have a day-after take on Game 1.

“It was worse watching it back than it was live, so that didn’t sit that well,” Brind’Amour said. “We weren’t very good. They did exactly what they wanted to do. We’re going to have to change that up if we’re going to win this.”

Julien hospitalized

Former Bruins coach Claude Julien, now the coach of the Montreal Canadiens, was hospitalized because of chest pain after Game 1 of the Canadiens-Flyers series Wednesday. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin confirmed Thursday it was not COVID-19 related.

The 60-year-old coach is not expected to be back behind the bench for the rest of the team’s first-round series. Associate coach Kirk Muller will take over on an interim basis. Bergevin said he is optimistic Julien will be OK, especially after getting good news from a doctor Thursday afternoon.

Power outage

Carolina’s penalty kill thwarted all four Bruins opportunities in Game 1, leaving the Bruins 0 for 13 on the power play since the restart of the season. Their tight diamond formation in the neutral zone didn’t allow the Bruins to cross the blue line with possession, “which is something that we try to do as much as any team in this league,” Cassidy noted. Stretching out the Canes’ PK in transition, and battling harder for pucks in the offensive zone, was a focus entering Game 2. … Dougie Hamilton skated 26:48 for the Hurricanes in the double-OT Game 1, in his first action since Jan. 16. “He handled it really well,” Brind’Amour said. Hamilton was set to carry more top-pair minutes in Game 2 … His partner, Jaccob Slavin, led all Game 1 skaters at 37:05. … The Bruins have another back-to-back set in Games 5 and 6 (Wednesday-Thursday), if necessary. Cassidy has not said whether he plans to use goalie Jaroslav Halak in one of those games. … If the Bruins clinch this series in Game 6, they could have at least four days off. The second round is tentatively scheduled to start Aug. 25. … The Bruins were weighing whether to rest Friday, given the noon start for Saturday’s Game 3. “Sometimes you don’t want a full day [off] when you play at noon,” Cassidy said. “You’d like to — but players may think differently. This is a unique situation. You have to embrace it.”

