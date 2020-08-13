Don’t lose sleep over the Celtics’ loss to the Wizards, and other observations from Boston’s final seeding game

So coach Brad Stevens unfurled an active roster that included few players who will actually see significant action in the postseason. The result was a 96-90 loss to the Wizards that snapped Boston’s four-game winning streak, but don’t expect anyone to lose sleep over that.

Just kidding. Boston’s five starters and guard Marcus Smart all sat out to rest and avoid injury.

The Celtics on Thursday got an important tune-up in their final seeding game before the playoffs.

The Celtics will be the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and they’ll face the 6th-seeded 76ers in the opening round, starting next week.

Javonte Green led the Celtics with 23 points. Rookie Romeo Langford left the game in the second half because of a sprained right wrist.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics announced Langford’s injury in the fourth quarter. He is in the small group of Celtics who played on Thursday who could also snag a role in the playoffs. He has dealt with several nagging injuries this year.

Stevens truly trusts him as a defender, but it would have been good if Langford took this opportunity in this lower-level matchup to feast on offense a bit. He never stood out and finished with 6 points on 3 of 9 shooting, along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds in 30 minutes.

▪ Want to know what kind of game this was? Entering the day, Green had attempted just 24 3-pointers all season, making six of them. He fired up six in the first quarter on Thursday. He received a friendly roll on one, swished another, and air-balled a third, and that encapsulates the kind of adventure this game offered.

Green had a good overall game, though. He remains a stingy defender, and on offense he mixed his usual bounciness in with his less common long-range game.

▪ When Enes Kanter started and Vincent Poirier was the first center off the bench, it looked like backup big man Robert Williams, who has been a revelation in Orlando, would also get the day off. But Williams entered the game midway through the second quarter for one stint. He went 3 for 3, including another nice mid-range jumper, before calling it an afternoon. Williams was sidelined for several months because of a hip bone edema and has looked excellent during the restart, so Stevens was smartly erring on the side of caution to keep the big man ready for what’s next.

Tacko Fall made his first appearance in an NBA restart game, finishing with four points. Pool/Getty

▪ The 7-foot-4 center Tacko Fall made his first appearance of the restart. He checked in with about three minutes left in the third quarter, and quickly swatted an Ish Smith shot out of bounds. The Celtics mostly sagged back in a zone defense that allowed Fall to protect the paint. He picked up three fouls in about three minutes, but had a couple of nice moments on offense and finished with four points and four rebounds.

▪ The Celtics starting lineup consisted of Tremont Waters, Langford, Green, Semi Ojeleye and Kanter.

▪ In his pregame interview with Stevens, NBC Sports Boston color commentator Brian Scalabrine asked about families being allowed to enter the Orlando bubble after the seeding games end. Stevens pointed out that players are allowed to bring guests, but coaches are not. So Scalabrine asked if a player could find some extra playing time by inviting members of Stevens’s family as guests. Scal is at his best when the humor is flowing.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.