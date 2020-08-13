Dougie Hamilton roofs winner as Carolina evens series with Bruins

Dougie Hamilton’s slapshot from the circle over Tuukka Rask’s glove 8 minutes, 30 seconds into the third period proved the winner, the Carolina Hurricanes grabbing a 3-2 win in Game 2 to square their best-of-seven.

An old friend made sure the old Hartford Whalers stand even with the best-in-the-NHL Boston Bruins two games into this most unique playoff year.

The Bruins went into Game 2 against the Hurricanes without David Pastrnak, who was deemed “unfit to play” minutes before puck drop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. After that stunning news, they went back and forth in an angry tussle with the Canes, tying the game with 4.4 seconds left in the second period on a Brad Marchand putback.

The Bruins, up 1-0 in the series, opened the night with Anders Bjork on the top line and kept him there, other than a brief Karson Kuhlman turn in the second period. No one could replace Pastrnak, the happy-go-lucky goal-scoring king (48) of the NHL this season (alongside Alex Ovechkin).

But David Krejci, taking Pastrnak’s place on the power play, put the Bruins up by a goal early. Marchand evened it with another power play strike, after Carolina sharpshooters Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov erased Boston’s early lead in an 88-second burst late in the second.

It quickly became feisty affair.

Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho went after fellow star Patrice Bergeron in the opening minutes, and Marchand returned the favor with an open-ice, shoulder-lowering pop. The Hurricanes went after Bergeron in Game 1, and he had the last word.

Kuhlman, seeing his first action in the series, took a hard hit from Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury midway through the first period. In the ensuing scrum, an angry Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Bruins survived with smart penalty-kill positioning.

Boston had a man-up chance soon after, on a Brady Skjei hooking call. Krejci slid into Pastrnak’s right-circle spot on the No. 1 unit. There was no drop-off in production.

Krejci was his wizardly self in Game 1, creating a glut of scoring chances and a goal of his own. He was just as sharp in Game 2. The veteran playmaker found the puck at the top of the Bruins’ shifting power-play formation. He sent a seeing-eye shot through a maze of sticks and bodies in front at 15:41, scoring the Bruins’ first opening goal in a game since March 10.

James Reimer, getting the start for Carolina after Petr Mrazek stopped 36 of 40 shots the day before, got lucky in the first minute of the second period. After Bjork stole the puck and gave Krejci a mini-breakaway, Krejci shot over the crossbar.

The rough stuff kept on.

Charlie McAvoy, physically engaged from the start of the series, drew Carolina’s ire when he ripped off Jordan Staal’s helmet in a dust-up, and threw a few extra shots at Ryan Dzingel after checking him into the boards. Svechnikov dumped McAvoy face-first into the boards, drawing the attention of an angry Zdeno Chara.

Carolina charged back in the second period, earning several long stretches of possession in the Bruins’ zone. They were also gifted a marginal elbowing call against Chris Wagner, which helped them tie the game with 4:47 left in the second. Teravainen walked in and sniped a wrister over Tuukka Rask’s blocker.

Just 1:28 later, the Bruins couldn’t pick up Svechnikov, who took a sharp feed from the wall and was all alone in the middle. The No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, who had fed Teravainen his goal with a spinning backhand feed, fired a similar shot in a similar spot. Hard, high, and past Rask in a hurry.

The Bruins got it back before intermission. Torey Krug had a scoring chance and wheeled away from the net. Teravainen was called for interference when Krug tripped backward over his leg.

With 4.4 seconds left in the frame, Marchand snapped home his own rebound off a Bergeron feed he tipped off the post.

