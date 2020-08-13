Drone causes delay in Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Thursday afternoon

A mystery drone caused a brief delay in Thursday’s Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park.
With no outs and runners on first and third in the top of the third inning, a drone appeared in right field, causing a brief delay. After crew chief Hunter Wendelstedt called time, the stoppage went for roughly six minutes before the drone took off toward center, and play resumed.
It was the second drone-related delay in the last two seasons for the Red Sox. Last April, a drone was spotted over the field during a Red Sox-Blue Jays game.
Drone delays have occurred in other ballparks this season, including Minnesota.
