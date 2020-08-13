Drone causes delay in Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Thursday afternoon

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke looks up as a drone flies overhead during Thursday's game.

With no outs and runners on first and third in the top of the third inning, a drone appeared in right field, causing a brief delay. After crew chief Hunter Wendelstedt called time, the stoppage went for roughly six minutes before the drone took off toward center, and play resumed.

A mystery drone caused a brief delay in Thursday’s Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park.

It was the second drone-related delay in the last two seasons for the Red Sox. Last April, a drone was spotted over the field during a Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

Drone delays have occurred in other ballparks this season, including Minnesota.

