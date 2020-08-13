fb-pixel
Rays at Red Sox | 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

Game 19: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 13, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Kyle Hart will get the start for the Red Sox this afternoon against the Rays.
The Red Sox will look to avoid a four-game sweep when they send rookie Kyle Hart to the mound to make his major league debut this afternoon against the Rays.

Lineups

Red Sox (6-12): TBA

Pitching: LHP Kyle Hart (0-0, 0.00)

Rays (11-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 5.56)

Game time: 4:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Hart: No data available

Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Peraza 2-9, Moreland 2-8, Bogaerts 1-8, Benintendi 1-9, Pillar 1-7, Bradley 1-7, Devers 1-6, Martinez 2-5, Vazquez 1-5, Chavis 2-5.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have lost seven of their last eight series at Fenway Park dating back to 2019, going 7-19 in that time.

Notes: Hart, drafted by the Red Sox in the 19th round in 2017, posted a 3.52 ERA while splitting time in Double A Portland and Triple A Pawtucket. ... This is the 14th time the Red Sox have won six or fewer games within their first 18 games of a season, most recently doing so in 2019 (6-12), 1996 (3-15), and 1976 (6-12). ... Jonathan Arauz has recorded a hit in six of his last seven at-bats after beginning his MLB career 0-for-10. He is 3-for-4 with RISP, including 2-for-2 with the bases loaded. ... The Rays haven’t allowed a 9th-inning run this season, the only American League team that can make that claim.. ... Glasnow walked three and allowed five hits and four runs over 2⅔ innings in his last start, against the Yankees.

