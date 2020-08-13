Game 19: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to avoid a four-game sweep when they send rookie Kyle Hart to the mound to make his major league debut this afternoon against the Rays.

Pitching: LHP Kyle Hart (0-0, 0.00)

Rays (11-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 5.56)

Game time: 4:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Hart: No data available

Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Peraza 2-9, Moreland 2-8, Bogaerts 1-8, Benintendi 1-9, Pillar 1-7, Bradley 1-7, Devers 1-6, Martinez 2-5, Vazquez 1-5, Chavis 2-5.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have lost seven of their last eight series at Fenway Park dating back to 2019, going 7-19 in that time.

Notes: Hart, drafted by the Red Sox in the 19th round in 2017, posted a 3.52 ERA while splitting time in Double A Portland and Triple A Pawtucket. ... This is the 14th time the Red Sox have won six or fewer games within their first 18 games of a season, most recently doing so in 2019 (6-12), 1996 (3-15), and 1976 (6-12). ... Jonathan Arauz has recorded a hit in six of his last seven at-bats after beginning his MLB career 0-for-10. He is 3-for-4 with RISP, including 2-for-2 with the bases loaded. ... The Rays haven’t allowed a 9th-inning run this season, the only American League team that can make that claim.. ... Glasnow walked three and allowed five hits and four runs over 2⅔ innings in his last start, against the Yankees.

