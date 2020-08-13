fb-pixel;
Celtics

Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 13, 2020, 1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (right) and the rest of the Celtics kick off their postseason schedule against Philadelphia on Monday night.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (right) and the rest of the Celtics kick off their postseason schedule against Philadelphia on Monday night.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The NBA released the schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs Thursday night. Here’s a look at the Celtics-Sixers slate, which is best-of-seven and is set to begin Monday. (While the NBA designated “home” and “away” teams, all games will be played in the Orlando bubble.)

Game 1: Mon. Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN, NBC Sports Boston)

Game 2: Wed. Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. (TNT, NBC Sports Boston)

Game 3: Fri. Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. (TNT, NBC Sports Boston)

Game 4: Sun. Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Tue. Aug. 25 at TBD (TBD, NBC Sports Boston)*

Game 6: Thu. Aug.. 27 at TBD (ESPN, NBC Sports Boston)*

Game 7: Sat. Aug. 29 at TBD (TNT, NBC Sports Boston)*

* denotes if necessary

Looking ahead, there will be a few busy nights for Boston sports fans who are looking to keep an eye on their local teams. Monday night will feature Game 1 of the Celtics-Sixers, as well as Game 4 of Bruins-Hurricanes, as well as the final contest of a four-game set in New York between the Red Sox and Yankees.

The Bruins and Celtics could also be in action on Aug. 19, with Game 2 of Boston-Philadelphia and a possible Game 5 between Boston and Carolina. In addition, the Red Sox host the Phillies that night at Fenway as well.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.