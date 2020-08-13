Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series

The NBA released the schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs Thursday night. Here’s a look at the Celtics-Sixers slate, which is best-of-seven and is set to begin Monday. (While the NBA designated “home” and “away” teams, all games will be played in the Orlando bubble.)

Game 3: Fri. Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. (TNT, NBC Sports Boston)

Game 4: Sun. Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Tue. Aug. 25 at TBD (TBD, NBC Sports Boston)*

Game 6: Thu. Aug.. 27 at TBD (ESPN, NBC Sports Boston)*

Game 7: Sat. Aug. 29 at TBD (TNT, NBC Sports Boston)*

* denotes if necessary

Looking ahead, there will be a few busy nights for Boston sports fans who are looking to keep an eye on their local teams. Monday night will feature Game 1 of the Celtics-Sixers, as well as Game 4 of Bruins-Hurricanes, as well as the final contest of a four-game set in New York between the Red Sox and Yankees.

The Bruins and Celtics could also be in action on Aug. 19, with Game 2 of Boston-Philadelphia and a possible Game 5 between Boston and Carolina. In addition, the Red Sox host the Phillies that night at Fenway as well.

