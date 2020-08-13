NCAA cancels Division I fall championships (but not major college football)

The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not effect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in video posted on Twitter, but it has been clear this was coming. “Sadly, tragically that’s going to be the case this fall. Full stop,” Emmert said. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t and can’t turn toward winter and spring and say, ‘How can we create a legitimate championship for those students?’ There are ways to do this. I am completely confident we can figure this out.” Divisions II and III had cancelled their fall championships last week. Division I — which is comprised of 357 schools — held on, but as conference after conference canceled their fall seasons the tipping point came. Falls sports also include field hockey, cross-country and water polo. Schools in conference that have not yet canceled their fall seasons could conceivably try to stage regular season competition. The highest tier of Division I football, the Bowl Subdivision, is not impacted. The College Football Playoff is run by the conferences and six of those leagues are still moving toward having a season, including the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 . . . The NCAA’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Hainline, and two of its infectious disease expert advisers warned that the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus throughout the US remains an enormous obstacle for college sports to overcome. “I feel like the Titanic. We have hit the iceberg, and we’re trying to make decisions of what time should we have the band play,” said Dr. Carlos Del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory.

Purdue coach proposes 2 seasons in ’21

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm believes football can be played safely this spring and again next fall if university presidents and medical teams agree. On Thursday, two days after the Big Ten postponed fall sports, Brohm released a detailed, seven-page proposal that calls for an eight-game season in the spring and a 10-game season next fall, a reduction in padded practices and a months-long break from the sport between seasons. “I always thought we (the conference) should have had a backup spring plan ready. I was frustrated they didn’t,” he told The Associated Press during a telephone interview. “There are going to be some people that maybe don’t agree with it. But at the same time, if we really play want to play football then let’s make this season work.” Brohm used the anger and frustration about the Big Ten’s announcement to motivate him to come up with a solution. He finished the document Thursday morning . . . Florida State receiver Warren Thompson said he has been “lied to multiple times” about his health and that of his teammates during the first week of training camp during the coronavirus pandemic. “I have been ridiculed about speaking up regarding this issue and it needs to be addressed for myself to safely continue the season.” . . . A proposal for a college athletes “bill of rights” from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has the backing of 10 other Democratic senators, including vice-presidential nominee, Sen. Kamela Harris. It would support causes such as social justice matters, the right to cash in on their fame, and improved health and safety conditions if they are to play football this fall during the pandemic . . . The Big Sky Conference has voted to postpone all fall sports competition until the spring because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.