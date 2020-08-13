Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard suddenly retires

Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard, who was chosen in the seventh round of the draft, b has decided to retire, per a league source.

Woodard, 22, is a 6-foot-1-inch, 290-pounder who was All-America Athletic Conference first team in 2018. He played center and guard over the course of his college career, but moved to center full time in 2019 and started all 14 games this past season.

He was taken with the 230th overall selection in the 2020 Draft.