Red Sox embarrassed to cap sweep by Rays

The Red Sox defense has been abysmal. Entering this game, they were minus-4 in ultimate zone rating and minus-4 in defensive runs saved, both at the bottom of the league. If you don’t want to get too analytical, they had a .979 fielding percentage, also at the bottom of the league. Either way, the numbers are clear: This defense is bad.

Thursday’s 17-8 drubbing at the hands of the Rays made the Sox losers in 13 of their last 14 games against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. And the four-game sweep dropped the Sox to 6-13 this season, last in the American League East.

The Red Sox played sloppy baseball this entire series, committing two errors in addition to a few mental lapses entering Thursday’s finale. They added to that in this one, making four errors that were costly.

In the first inning, the Red Sox didn’t help starter Kyle Hart, who was making his major league debut. After a leadoff walk to Mike Brosseau, second baseman Jonathan Arauz booted what should have been an easy double-play ball. Both runners came around to score. Hart worked a 1-2-3 second but got pounded in the third, his second time through the order. He failed to record an out before he was taken out, issuing a walk, a homer, another homer, a double off the Green Monster, a single, and another single.

In the same inning, third baseman Rafael Devers made his first of three throwing errors, a throw he yanked into the outfield while attempting to get the force out at second. Devers committed his second throwing error on a dribbler he overthrew, making the score 9-4.

The Rays delivered the knockout punch in the sixth against Marcus Walden, who allowed six runs, including two homers, without recording an out. It was the second time in the game a Sox pitcher didn’t record an out while facing a minimum of six batters.

The Red Sox scored three runs with two outs in the ninth, with Kevin Pillar’s double scoring two and Kevin Plawecki’s single plating one, but Arauz struck out to end it.

