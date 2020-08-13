fb-pixel;
NBA Notebook

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook to miss start of series with Oklahoma City

By The Associated PressUpdated August 13, 2020, 52 minutes ago
Russell Westbrook (right) is nursing an injury that could cost him some games in the playoffs.
Russell Westbrook (right) is nursing an injury that could cost him some games in the playoffs.Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the start of the Houston Rockets’ first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder next week because of a strained right quadriceps.

The nine-time all-star guard is a central figure in the series between the two Southwest Division rivals, as the Rockets acquired him in a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul last summer.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists this season.

Memphis secures spot in play-in series

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had triple-doubles and Memphis Grizzlies wrapped up a spot in Saturday’s play-in series that will determine the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 119-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Dillon Brooks added 31 points for Memphis. The Bucks were missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he was suspended for head-butting an opponent.

Advertisement

Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks, 128-102, to keep their playoff hopes alive and finished as the only unbeaten team (8-0) in the restart. The Suns will qualify for the play-in series if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday.

Spurs’ playoff streak ends

San Antonio’s record-tying run of 22 consecutive postseason appearances ended, with the Spurs being eliminated from contention for the West play-in series. The Spurs needed the Grizzlies or the Suns to lose to have any chance of competing for the last playoff spot … Buddy Hield scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento’s streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third period, and the Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 136-122, for only their third win since the restart of the season.