Rockets’ Russell Westbrook to miss start of series with Oklahoma City

The nine-time all-star guard is a central figure in the series between the two Southwest Division rivals, as the Rockets acquired him in a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul last summer.

Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the start of the Houston Rockets’ first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder next week because of a strained right quadriceps.

Memphis secures spot in play-in series

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had triple-doubles and Memphis Grizzlies wrapped up a spot in Saturday’s play-in series that will determine the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 119-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Dillon Brooks added 31 points for Memphis. The Bucks were missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he was suspended for head-butting an opponent.

Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks, 128-102, to keep their playoff hopes alive and finished as the only unbeaten team (8-0) in the restart. The Suns will qualify for the play-in series if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday.

Spurs’ playoff streak ends

San Antonio’s record-tying run of 22 consecutive postseason appearances ended, with the Spurs being eliminated from contention for the West play-in series. The Spurs needed the Grizzlies or the Suns to lose to have any chance of competing for the last playoff spot … Buddy Hield scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento’s streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third period, and the Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 136-122, for only their third win since the restart of the season.







