Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 9

2. The Order Daniel Silva Harper

3. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. Luster Raven Leilani FSG

6. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

7. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

8. Harrow the Ninth Tamsyn Muir Tor.com

9. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

10. Migrations Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

6. True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump Jeffrey Toobin Doubleday

7. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

8. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

9. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

7. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

8. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Imitations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

3. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

4. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

7. Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

8. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

9. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

10. The Yellow House Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 9. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.