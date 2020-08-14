‘Show Them You’re Good’ follows high school boys at the end of childhood

At those visits, Hobbs noticed that high school boys, not normally known for their emotional openness, responded with a rare vulnerability. “There was something about Rob Peace and his story that compelled young men to start sharing their own stories in these spaces.”

In 2014, Jeff Hobbs published a book about Robert Peace, his college roommate who died tragically young. The book became a bestseller and then, Hobbs said, “something very terrifying happened. Schools started asking me to come visit.”

He began to think of another book, one that would follow male high school seniors through that liminal last year of childhood. The result is “Show Them You’re Good: A Portrait of Boys in the City of Angels the Year Before College,” which profiles two sets of boys at two very different high schools in Los Angeles.

There was some trial and error involved in finding the book’s subjects. As Hobbs pointed out, “o principal in his right mind wants a writer wandering around the hallways.” In the end, he added, “I ended up with these two really tremendous groups of guys.”

The boys met with Hobbs once or twice a week to just talk about their lives. “I’m not interested in you trying to represent your school or your race or your class but to the extent that it’s possible just try to represent yourself,” he told them. He followed them outside of school, too. “I went to classes, I went to dances, family dinners, sports games, plays.”

What he found was that these young men were smart and curious, alert to the absurdity of adult life, keenly aware of grownups’ hypocrisy, and determined not to be seen as clichés. They faced all the messy realities of life — illness, poverty, unreliable parents — and “pushed ahead anyway, in the very best way.”

