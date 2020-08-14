Stars come out for ‘Between the World and Me’

The HBO adaptation of a 2018 stage show based on Ta-Nehisi Coates’s book “Between the World and Me” is going to be a starry affair. The cable network has announced the list of those set to appear in the special so far: Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter from the Roots, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Oprah Winfrey.

The show will include readings from Coates’s 2015 bestseller, which is written as a letter from Coates to his teenage son and describes his experiences as a Black man, as well as documentary components, archival footage, and animation. It will debut in the fall.

