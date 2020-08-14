Virtual author readings for Aug. 16-22

Heidi Pitlor (”Impersonation”) is in conversation with Cambridge writer Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jeff Hobbs (”Show Them You’re Good”) is in conversation with Will Schwalbe (”Send: Why People Send Email So Badly and How to Do it Better”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jennifer De Leon (”Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From”) is in conversation with Celeste Ng (”Little Fires Everywhere”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Zerlina Maxwell (”The End of White Politics”) is in conversation with NPR reporter Karen Miller-Medzon at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Robin LeFevers (”Igniting Darkness”) is in conversation with Julie C. Dao (”The Mirror Broken Wish”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) reads at part of the “South End Writes” series at 7 p.m...

WEDNESDAY

Jeffrey Toobin (”True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump”) is in conversation with Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Heidi Pitlor (”Impersonation”) is in conversation with Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Aimee Nezhukumatathil (”World of Wonders”) is in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib (”A Fortune for Your Disaster”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books...

THURSDAY

Daniel Hornsby (”Via Negativa: A Novel”) is in conversation with Andrew Martin (”Cool for America”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Fatima Bhutto (”The Runaways”) is in conversation with Ariel Levy (”The Rules do not Apply”) at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Heidi Pitlor (”Impersonation”) is in conversation with Jennifer Haigh (”Heat and Light”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Meg Mitchell Moore (”Two Truths and a Lie”) reads outdoors as part of the “Live Under the Arch” series at 6 and 8 p.m. at The Music Hall, Tickets $44.75... Susan Eisenhower (”How Ike Led: The Principles behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library...

FRIDAY

Shruti Swamy (”A House is a Body: Stories”) is in conversation with Megha Majumdar (”A Burning”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum (”The Lost Family”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Carole Lindstrom (”We are the Water Protectors”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books...

