Blind date: ‘I was engrossed in the conversation and forgot to eat'

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

Last thing he read: Goodbye, Warden, a collection of the last words of death row inmates

His interests: He ran a speakeasy in college; has a five-tap home bar

LEXI C.: 23 / Logistics operations supervisor

First thing people notice in her home: A coffee table book called Hoorah for the Bra

What makes her a catch: A positive outlook on life

Advertisement

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, NASHUA & CHARLESTOWN

HOP TO IT

David I checked lighting, video quality, and ambient noise. Small things make a big difference.

Lexi I tried to keep busy the majority of the day to keep my mind off of it, which worked pretty well.

David Lexi was right on time. I thought she was cute and was pleasantly surprised with my pairing. Really nice slightly curly hair.

Lexi David’s cute. He’s got some nice curls going on and a good smile.

BUBBLING OVER

David We talked about work, family, roommates, life goals, and hobbies. We pretty much ran the gamut on first date topics.

Lexi I work in the beer industry, and he had a bunch of old bar gear on his wall. So we started chatting about my work and how he obtained all the merchandise.

David I learned Lexi makes her own sushi every week. She also was pretty knowledgeable on biking in the city and gave me a suggestion on a tire replacement.

Lexi David definitely keeps busy. He has done a variety of cool jobs and recently moved, so we chatted about his new place. He likes to cook and has been a pizza enthusiast since getting a pizza stone/oven in the apartment. We talked about work, hobbies (he plays rugby), family, and food.

Advertisement

David Lexi works in logistics. I work in logistics, too. We discovered we both had to be at work at 5 or 6 a.m. every day. Lexi shared some funny horror stories from stressful shifts.

Lexi David and I had a lot of similarities. We have similar jobs and go to bed super early. We discovered our birthdays are only a week apart.

David I ordered sushi [from San Francisco Kitchen in Nashua]. I was engrossed in the conversation and forgot to eat. It was still tasty three hours later.

Lexi We both ordered sushi but not from the same place. I went to Sweet Rice, which I frequent often. 10/10.

David As I realized we had more and more in common, I started taking the date more seriously and thinking of Lexi as someone I could potentially actually date.

Lexi The more we talked, the more we clicked. David was a great listener who laughed at my bad jokes.

AFTER TASTE

David It was late for two people who start work before the sun rises. A natural lull in conversation occurred and I mentioned that perhaps I should get going. I expressed interest in meeting again soon. We exchanged numbers and went on our way.

Lexi David called it a night first, but it was good timing.

SECOND DATE?

David We’ve scheduled dinner for next week. I would be interested in getting to know Lexi better.

Advertisement

Lexi Yes, I want to get to know him more.

POST-MORTEM

David / A-

Lexi / A