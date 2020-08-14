Five things to do online and in person, August 17-23

Support Black restaurateurs during the inaugural Boston Black Restaurant Month, which highlights 80-plus eateries in the Boston area. In addition, four outdoor beer and wine gardens will be hosted by the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition: at the Stanhope Garage, The Lawn On D, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, and in Nubian Square. blackhospitalityco.com

Sunday

Picnic Party

Savor a summer culinary icon at a Summer Corn Roast at Gore Place Farm. Feast on local corn, loaded baked potatoes, and home-style lemonade, while listening to live music. Bring your own picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Seating will not be provided, and public bathrooms will not be available. 4-7 p.m. Free; food sold a la carte. goreplace.org

Advertisement

Tuesday

Marking a Milestone

Join the Boston Landmarks Orchestra in celebrating the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote with She’s The First, a concert honoring the 19th Amendment and its centennial. Featuring a musical program composed entirely by women, this free virtual performance will be streamed live at 7 p.m. landmarksorchestra.org

Opening Thursday

Coastal Landscapes

Soak up New Bedford’s rich architecture and fishing history with In the Neighborhood, an art exhibit at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. The show features the work of artist Alison Wells, who blends local vistas with aspects of her Caribbean culture to create large-scale, mixed-media paintings. Tickets are pay what you can and should be purchased in advance at whalingmuseum.org.

Friday

Shaken, not Stirred

Learn to make cocktails that incorporate seasonal produce during a virtual garden mixology class hosted by The Trustees of Reservations and Boston Community Gardens. Pick up fresh ingredients from one of three gardens (in Jamaica Plain, Quincy, or Medford) in advance. Class starts at 6 p.m. Members $24, non-members $30. Register by Wednesday at thetrustees.org.

Advertisement

___________________________

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.



