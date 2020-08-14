Houses for sale with historic namesakes

LOT SIZE 0.36 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS This 1840 Greek Revival is known as the Captain James W. Manchester House. The foyer leads in to an enormous living room with ﬁreplace and hardwood ﬂoors; there’s a carpeted den or bedroom at left. The dining room features a built-in hutch, wainscoting, sliders to a porch, and a half bath with laundry. The 550-square-foot kitchen has exposed beams, an island with oversized cooktop, and double sinks and ovens. French doors open to a screened porch and the expansive lawn beyond. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with en-suite bath, plus an office, additional bath, and family room. There’s also a walk-up attic and detached garage.

CONS Some dated ﬁnishes, like wallpaper and tile counters.

KATHY SANTOS, RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD., 508-889 2517, RESIDENTIALPROPERTIES.COM

$1,050,000

93 LOWELL STREET / CARLISLE

93 Lowell Street, Carlisle. Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,362

LOT SIZE 0.78 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1half

LAST SOLD FOR $298,000 in 1992

PROS The Captain Nathan Green House, a 1792 Federal in the Carlisle Historic District, features wide wood ﬂoors, paneled walls, a tasteful paint palette, and four ﬁreplaces. The living room extends into an elegant music room with window benches and built-in shelves. Through the dining room and past a half bath, the custom kitchen has an island and breakfast nook. A family room with gas stove opens to a screened porch and brick patio, and connects to an office and the two-story garage. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms (two with ﬁreplaces), a newer bath, and a sitting area near the walk-up attic.

CONS No bathtub; dirt ﬂoor in basement.

SUE REVIS, WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE, 978-807-8219, SUEREVIS.COM





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.