How do I deal with the emotional exhaustion of this pandemic?

So, there is this pandemic that is only going to be beaten if we socially isolate, and there is also a historic, revolutionary political movement, and a presidential election coming up. In the meantime, the art that I practice won’t be safe for the foreseeable future and I and all my friends are grieving that, my job (which is meaningful, and which I am lucky to have!) takes up a fair amount of emotional energy and pays expenses but not much beyond that, everyone is broke or terrified, and a close friend was recently hospitalized. I feel guilty no matter what I do, no matter what I say “yes” or “no” to. Help!

Life is so hard right now. Even if you’re one of the lucky ones not directly suffering in some way, the decisions are overwhelming. Such an unprecedented and unexpected historic moment makes us feel that we should all be doing something extraordinary in response. That’s an honorable sentiment, and not one to ignore. But don’t forget how much time even the most heroic figures in history spent doing chores and paperwork, taking care of quotidian business and their own relationships. That’s just not the part they make the movies about.

There’s another angle as well: We tend to assume that how we spend our time and money reflects a hierarchy of importance. If I spend more time on one activity or person than another, I must value that activity or person more highly. It’s a logical heuristic that works well enough in normal times, and can lead you on an absolute guilt odyssey — “trip” is not sufficient — during crises with multiple points of pain. Which is more urgent, antiracism or environmentalism? Who do you love more, your sister or your best friend? There are no good answers to questions like that. Try thinking, instead, not of who or what is most important to you, but of where and when you can do the most good. Not what you value most, but where you can be most valuable. And then budget yourself accordingly.

This isn’t an easy thing to do, and it can feel hard-hearted. I had to learn it when my mother was dying of Parkinson’s in a nursing home in Missouri. There was almost nothing I could do for her, and my choice was to accept that and put my energies where they could do some good, or — not. You won’t be able to do everything that matters, you won’t be able to save everyone you love. Mourn that fact, but don’t punish yourself for it. Scroll right on past Facebook posts about what you’ve done today for this, that, or the other cause. (Chances are, if your conscience is pinged, the post was never addressed to you in the first place.)

Do, however, engage actual friends in actual conversations about priorities, timing, what skills and networks you have. These conversations will help you make good decisions on how you invest yourself, and will help them do the same.





Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.