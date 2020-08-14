Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

In my many years I have never read a more beautiful, well written, totally honest essay (“ Growing Up Black in New Hampshire ,” July 19) regarding being a Black person in New England — or in any other place, for that matter.

Duxbury





I would just like to thank Jonathan Jackson for sharing his story. I am sure it was not easy but it was quite powerful. I cannot understand the measure of pain and trauma he encountered but he did an excellent job of conveying what he experienced. It was a privilege to read.

Advertisement

Rev. Brian Mahoney

Chelmsford





I grew up in Baltimore, and remember visiting the Eastern shore of Maryland as a child and encountering “colored” and “white” bathrooms and water fountains. In high school, I canvassed for Lyndon Johnson in the 1964 presidential primary when his opponent was George Wallace. Things clearly have gotten much better in the past 50 years, but we’ve never properly addressed systemic racism. I pray that we truly have turned the corner this time.

Dennis Friedman

Hingham





Jackson provides a perspective that I don’t think most white people are aware of when they think about race. Hopefully making us more conscious of these issues will lead to a better acceptance of others and ultimately start us on the road to healing.

Greg Wade

Sudbury





I, too, was born and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire, as were my mother, aunts and uncles, cousins and brothers. I found Jackson’s article very interesting and spot on regarding telling others that I was born and raised there. The reactions span from shock and awe, to confusion, bursts of laughter, and accusations of lying. I have discovered it truly does not matter where you are from, as long as you know who you are.

Advertisement

Sherry Clay

Richmond, Virginia





Growing up is hard; growing up Black in America is harder. Perhaps one changed mind at a time will help. Education is key but intelligence seems in short supply in America these days. I appreciate Jackson’s honesty. I agree that enough is enough.

Brenda Pizzo

Boston





As a Black person who grew up in Mississippi during the 1960s, it is amazing how we, too, had to deal with negotiating our existence in a white world. It is time for us to tell our own story. Jackson’s story is powerful and I hope it serves as the catalyst for other Black folks to speak their truth.

Earnest Cox

Providence





As an older white male who wants to not lose this moment in history when we could be poised for a seismic shift in thinking about race, the opportunity to hear about Black experiences is helpful. What I am ultimately looking for is what to do about it, but I believe it begins with being willing and able to listen and learn. Jackson’s article helps me to do that and I am indebted to him.

John Nachtrieb

Charlottesville, Virginia





As a queer, albeit white, man, I was also expected to “excel.” In America, the land of the free is for the straight, the white, the male. If you don’t fit that limited group, then you need to hide what could deny you opportunities. In that way, the American dream becomes a fallacy. The story I’m telling myself is that we can change this land, yet I see the hatred and challenges that lie in every reasonable person’s silence and indifference. Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and Jonathan Jackson are all beacons of light during such a dark time.

Advertisement

Joseph Wheeler

Jamaica Plain





It’s refreshing to read such an honest and open account. So many non-Black folks in New England are so quick to become defensive when issues of racism are discussed. [Jackson’s] story is essential. I only hope those who could benefit from it have ears to hear [his] voice.

Steve-in-Somerville

posted on bostonglobe.com





Ballot Doubts

We recognize there are barriers to inclusion when it comes to voting and young people have reason to doubt its effectiveness (Perspective, July 19). However, it would be a mistake to abandon this fundamental right. When the late civil rights icon John Lewis spoke at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in 2015, he reflected on the historic activism in Selma, Alabama, that led to passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, legislation for which Senator Kennedy also advocated. Congressman Lewis noted that activism and voting are not an either/or proposition — you must do both. If younger generations don’t combine their activism with voter participation, society will fail to make necessary changes to make our democracy live up to its promise. No matter who you vote for, it is critical that you just vote.

Bruce A. Percelay

Advertisement

Chairman of the board, Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate





I read Chloe Vassot’s piece, expecting it to propose solutions that were baseless or unconstitutional, and was not disappointed. She wants a national voter registry system, but registration is explicitly placed in the hands of the states. She wants a national holiday for Election Day, because apparently blue-collar workers don’t work on holidays. As a longtime blue-collar worker, I routinely do. If Vassot wants to make a difference, she should focus on registration in high schools. Stop claiming the system is “unfair.” It’s the system the Constitution gave us.

Chris McAdam

Lawrence





Vassot’s article was well thought out. National voter registration, Election Day holidays, and national referendums are all a must. I’m 81 years old and encouraged by our younger generation.

Ronald Bridge

Boston





I agree that voting should be easier. Mailing ballots and offering early voting are two positive steps. ... I hope that [Vassot] and others in their 20s will vote, as this election is particularly important. It would also be great if more of [them] would run for office.

user_1700434

posted on bostonglobe.com





In this centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment prohibiting voting restrictions on the basis of sex, I am struck by the difference between the 72-year struggle suffragists endured to win the right to vote and the admittedly haphazard steps often required to register to vote. I am also reminded of the physical risks and harm (some were killed) endured by many young champions of the Voting Rights Act. If you want to know what barriers to exercising voting rights are, take a look at what people in the Antebellum US did to prevent Black men from exercising their rights provided in the 15th Amendment. ... Sure, the criticism presented here are real and are real barriers to greater participation. But the notion that Americans need to “earn” someone’s participation in the democratic process reflects a unique view of participatory democracy. If you don’t vote, you only dis-empower yourself and empower those who don’t share your public policy priorities.

Advertisement

sja1

posted on bostonglobe.com

If Vassot wants to fix our “unfair and willfully inefficient system,” [she should] vote for candidates who are willing to do the hard work to bring about change. Or consider running for office. Not voting only allows corrupt politicians to continue to manipulate government institutions to their benefit.

Andrea Sholler

Stockbridge

__________

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.