Body recovered at Black Falcon Pier in Boston

A body was pulled from the water at Black Falcon Pier in Boston Friday afternoon, State Police said.
The body was recovered by State Police divers. Boston fire and police boats, along with State Police boats, were at the scene on the Reserve Channel.
A State Police official said at the scene a second body is believed to be in a car under the water.
A submerged car was recovered as part of the ongoing investigation, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. He had no further details.
State Police crime scene experts were among the units responding.
This breaking news story will be updated.
