Cape Cod man flown to Boston hospital after fall

A Cape Cod man was flown to a Boston hospital Friday night for treatment of a head injury after he fell six-feet into a hole outside his home in Centerville, a fire official said.
The hole was outside the window of a basement apartment at 294 Phinney’s Lane, Capt. Brian Morrison of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.
Emergency crews responded to the home at 9:47 p.m. The man was conscious, Morrison said.
He was flown by helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
His condition was not known.
