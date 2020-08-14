Coast Guard responds to distressed boat in Boston Harbor

Three people were on board.

The 36-foot boat ran aground off Boston Light at 6:04 p.m.. Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard responded to a recreational boat that ran aground in Boston Harbor Friday, spokeswoman said.

A mayday call was issued and the Coast Guard arrived at the scene at 6:27 p.m., Wyrick said. The boat was determined not to be taking on water, and no injuries were reported.

Two salvage companies responded to the scene, Wyrick said.

The boat was escorted by a commercial towing company to Marina Bay.

Advertisement

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.