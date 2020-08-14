Hearing God’s voice amid a killer pandemic hitting too close to home

As a young man, he was in a relationship. He had a small landscaping business, to supplement the meager income he made as a high school teacher in the North End.

As a boy, he played outside until the street lights came on, and delivered newspapers, including the one you’re reading right now.

He grew up in North Reading, the oldest of three boys, and took a circuitous and eventful route to the priesthood he now loves.

But in the end, the call of God was too strong, too inviting, and too clear. And so the Rev. John Unni listened to that calling and, eventually, followed it.

Advertisement

“Yeah, man, it was brewing,’' he told me the other day at the rectory at Saint Cecilia in the shadow of the Prudential Tower. “You know how like I’m going to be a cop, or a fireman, or a teacher, or a doctor, or a professor, or a reporter? You start to think all these things. Being a priest was in the mix.‘'

And what a mix that has been.

He’s celebrated his parishioners’ brightest days – baptizing babies and marrying joyous young couples. As a pastor, he’s held the hands of family members trying to process unimaginable, sudden deaths of loved ones.

If you’re imagining the priest from central casting – a serious guy who carefully measures his words and speaks in the whispers of a religion that stretches back to the days when Jesus walked the earth – you’ve wandered into the wrong rectory.

But nothing prepared Father Unni for a pandemic that has touched him so personally and as powerfully as what he has endured this year.

His mother, 87-year-old Estelle Unni, died of coronavirus on Mother’s Day, May 10, leaving behind three sons and three grandchildren who simply worshipped her.

Advertisement

“Out of nowhere, she’s like fine on Sunday and on Monday morning she takes a turn,’' he said. “And she is back with the good God on Mother’s Day.‘'

And then it was Father Unni’s turn himself.

He had chest congestion and trouble breathing. He was feverish. Cold, then achy. And exhausted. The diagnosis: COVID-19.

“I’m just like: Keep moving. Keep moving,’' he said. “But I’m tired. And they say that’s one of the residual effects of it. The fatigue. But I’m also sad. Not bereft sad like, ‘Oh my God! My mother died!’ More like: I loved her. I was in her life. Constant contact. It’s really been 42 years since my father died.

“I was definitely in my mother’s life like that. Constantly. And all of a sudden to have it stop just like that. I’m like any other person. It’s only been a couple of months. So I’m tired. I’m sad. I’m sad about the whole thing.‘'

His parishioners, grateful for his recovery, know those words are true. All of them, they told me, except these: I’m like any other person.

To say Father Unni is beloved by his parish family is to employ classic understatement.

He often exchanges his priestly garb for ball caps and T-shirts. He’s a master of Facebook and social media that drive a huge audience to his Sunday sermons, which are streamed and archived online.

He is as at peace celebrating the Eucharist as he is outside in the church’s garden pulling weeds.

Advertisement

“He’s just a down-to-earth, humble, humorous guy who meets people where they’re at and brings God to where they’re at,’' said Colleen Melaugh, the church’s 30-year-old director of finance whose grandmother watches Fr. Unni’s sermons from Florida. “During this time of pandemic, I think he’s brought a bit of peace.‘'

Lisa Pickering is St. Cecelia’s director of facilities and events, who has witnessed the Rev. Unni’s even-handed approach to new parents at baptisms, to homeless people lost in despair, to those captured in the web of addiction.

“He’s real,’' she said. “He takes you, no matter where you’re coming from. He identifies with you. He speaks from the heart and I think people need that today.‘'

Pickering knew Father Unni’s mom, and was one of the few mourners at her burial, an event curtailed by COVID.

“Beautiful woman. Full of life. Loved her sons,’' Pickering said. “John was definitely her spark of light. As soon as he walked into the room, it would be like: ‘Here he is!’ You know? But that’s how Father John is. He walks into a room. He has an energy, a firing energy.‘'

And now – like all of us – he needs that energy, drawing on it during this health emergency, the likes of which few of us have ever endured before.

He took me on a tour of his church the other day, a place founded in 1888 and now home to some 2,900 families that worship in this downtown Boston neighborhood.

Advertisement

He knows every inch of the place to the flooring hewn from 200-year-old trees to the grand pipe organ in the choir loft. “It hums,’' he said admiringly. “It’s really something.‘'

The place is alive. And he’s become its heartbeat.

With so many dead, with so much financial tumult, with so many lives upended and forever rearranged, I asked him where God is in all of this.

St. Cecilia’s pastor did not hesitate.

“I don’t believe God does any of this to us,’' he told me. “I believe this is the stuff of life. This ain’t heaven. It’s filled with goodness and beauty and joy and light. It’s filled with injustice and pain and bad (stuff) and evil and darkness.

“It’s all in the mix. God says, ‘Hey, listen, I’m giving you the way to move through this. Stay connected with me.’ Like Saint Peter: ‘Don’t doubt. Don’t be afraid. I’m right here with you.’ That’s how I look at life. I’m always talking to God whether it’s a day like today or a (bad) day. And we all have both.‘'

He remembers those days when he was teaching school by day and landscaping at night. He remembers beseeching the heavens, seeking advice from his by-then-deceased father about whether he should enter the seminary.

“I’m driving this pickup truck into Christopher Columbus High School in the heart of the North End and I’d be like, ‘Dad! Dad! Just talk to me. I promise I won’t tell anybody. Should I do this?‘’

Advertisement

And then he did. He learned to listen to the firm voice of the spirit. He learned that faith – like playing the piano – requires dutiful practice. He learned to be still for an hour at a time for prayer.

“It’s peaceful,’' he said. “It’s calming. It’s focusing. I’ve got so much (stuff) going on in my head, like you do – like we all do – that it’s a cacophony.‘'

He’s teaching a lesson there by example. And his parishioners are listening.

As Lisa Pickering put it: “You’ve got to give it away to keep it. And he gives it away.‘'

Not that any of this – all this death and despair – is easy.

“There are ways to go through this and not lose hope,’' he said. “We’ve been through a pandemic in 1918. We’ve been through world wars. We’ve been through cold wars. We’ve been through depressions. We’re going to get through this. It’s the stuff of life.

“The key is going to be how. And I think that’s with a belief system and faith in God. Personally, I talk to Jesus. I talk to the spirit all the time in the Catholic tradition. It sustains me. It gives me perspective. It calms me. It gives me insight. Those are all gifts of the spirit.‘'

Gifts that can be found these days on narrow Belvidere Street under that big skyscraper.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.